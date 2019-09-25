Since the start of the season, Edgewood knew one of its biggest challenges would fall Thursday night of Week 5. The No. 5 Wildcats will travel to No. 4 Macon-East but Edgewood is facing one big question mark from last week’s win over Evangel-Alabaster.
Leading rusher Mitchell Boyd suffered a high ankle sprain and he is expected to be out two to three weeks with the injury. Fortunately for the Wildcats, they entered the season expecting to have a running back by committee and coach Darryl Free is confident with the players who are available.
“We’re still very confident,” Free said. “Drez (Crawford) had a fantastic week last week and Blaine Guthrie has held his own all year to give us a good complimentary back. So, we expect it to be business as normal.”
Crawford rushed for a touchdown after Boyd’s injury last week but it was Kaleb Varner who stole the show in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. The Wildcats will need to get production from each of their playmakers this week to have a chance for a win.
While Boyd is the only starter expected to miss this week, there could be other issues with healing from small bumps and bruises due to the short week of preparation. However, the Wildcats are continuing their theme of “business as usual” when it comes to the three-day practice week.
“For the most part, we try to treat it as a normal week even though you are scratching a day,” Free said. “We have to compress everything we want to do and it doesn’t allow us to get as healthy as we want to get. But this is something most schools have to go through a couple of times a year so we have to do the best we can.”
Macon-East (3-0) is coming off a 40-21 win over Pike Liberal Arts in its first home game of the season. The Knights are looking to knock off the Wildcats for the second consecutive season after coming from behind to win 32-14 at Edgewood in 2018.
Edgewood has been looking forward to this game as it seeks revenge and while Free said it will be the best team Edgewood has faced so far, the result will not affect their season goals.
“Everyone expects this to be a very physical, even matched football game,” Free said. “And with them being a local school, these kids know each other and have grown up playing each other. At the end of the day, Macon-East is a AAA school so it has zero impact on what we are trying to accomplish at the end of the year but it does have a little bit more of an appeal to it.”
One of the biggest reasons the Knights won last year’s meeting was the play of quarterback Cephus Cleveland. He came in and racked up 200 yards and accounted for three touchdowns after Edgewood took a 14-7 lead.
“Ceephus is a great athlete,” Free said. “The difference this year is we have a little bit more time to prepare for him. Last year, their starting quarterback went out and he came in and lit a fire in the second half. He played really well against us so hopefully more preparation will have us in more situations to have success.”
Cleveland has accounted for 13 touchdowns this season and has averaged 241 yards. His supporting cast includes running back Coleby Jordan who has four rushing touchdowns and top receiver Bradley Ward.
“They’re athletic on the back end and big up front,” Free said. “They are solid across the board. Coach (Glynn) Lott does a great job over there.”
PREDICTION: Macon-East 27, Edgewood 26