Elmore County’s Kyle Caldwell faced a near impossible challenge when he took over as head coach this past offseason.
He inherited an Elmore County program that had not been to the playoffs in over a decade. The Panthers went winless last season, and had only won four games in the last three seasons.
But despite that, Caldwell took over the program with a plan to get the team back on the right track. He did that, and more, in his first year as head coach.
Caldwell led the Panthers to a 7-4 record and the first round of the playoffs, their most wins and first playoff appearance since 2011. For that reason, Caldwell has been named the 2022 Elmore County Football Coach of the Year.
“Coming in, we knew we had some good players,” Caldwell said. “We just had to get our players in positions to succeed. They bought into our plan so all the credit really goes to them. The kids are fantastic here. If anybody else would’ve come in here, they would have had just as good of a shot as I did. The kids did a great job this year executing our game plan.”
It didn’t come easy for Caldwell and Elmore County. When he took over, the football roster was depleted and was one of the lowest of any school across Class 5A.
So he set out to meet with every single boy in the school. And he wanted to be honest with them and tell them that it wasn’t about him and it wasn’t about the player. It was about representing the school and what each player can do to help their school while they are there.
He then met with players from last year’s team to see what they liked and didn’t like. He then met with coaches about what worked and didn’t work. From there, he and the coaches put together a game plan.
“You have to have a good plan to start,” Caldwell said. “Once you put that together, you have to work on the 1% goal. You want to get 1% better every day. You have to have trust in your plan and be honest with your kids about your plan for them and for the scheme and teammates. It all goes together.”
It didn’t take long for Caldwell’s group to learn how to win, as they started the season 3-0 with an area win over Sylacauga. But the toughest thing Caldwell dealt with was keeping his team up during losses.
The Panthers ended up losing three of their next four games and were entering their final area game with a 1-2 area record. During that stretch, Caldwell saw the frustrations.
“You could definitely see where frustrations, especially early in the season, took over at points,” Caldwell said. “When bad things happened, some of the younger kids would start to hang their heads like ‘Oh yeah, here we go again.’ But we were able to respond and tell them ‘No, that’s not the way it goes. We aren’t looking back.’ And we responded, and we kept looking towards the next play.
But following a 17-13 win over Valley, Elmore County clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2011 and the Panthers had a chance to finish the season on a high note. They won their last three games of the regular season and traveled to face No. 1 seed Demopolis in the playoffs.
It didn’t end the way the Panthers wanted in the first round, but they fought and played Demopolis closer than nearly any other team on their schedule.
“You could really see the kids start to believe in themselves around the middle of the season,” Caldwell said. “They trusted us coaches, but you could see them start to believe in themselves and their teammates. They started to work harder, and they saw what we could be. You take three or four plays from Beauregard or Tallassee losses, and we’re sitting there with an eight or nine win season. Even in the playoff game against Demopolis, we were only a few plays away.”