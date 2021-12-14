Four weeks into the 2021 Tallassee football season, it looked like the Tigers were about to have the same kind of season they did in each of the last three years.
Tallassee was sitting at 1-2 with an 0-1 record in Class 5A, Region 4 after the first four weeks. The Tigers beat rival Reeltown in the season opener, then lost to Wetumpka on a hail mary pass in the second week of the year.
After a bye week, Tallassee lost to Sylacuaga, 35-33, to open region play. With his team’s backs against the wall, however, head coach Mike Battles had a ‘Come to Jesus’ meeting with his team.
Following that meeting, Tallassee reeled off six straight wins, including five region wins, to finish the regular season 7-2 and 5-1 in region play. The Tigers finished in a three-way tie for the region championship and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Because of the team’s success this year, Battles is the 2021 Elmore County Coach of the Year.
“This season was a blessing in disguise,” Battles said. “Last year, my son was a senior and we had to forget the Talladega and the Holtville games due to COVID, and that knocked us out of the playoffs. It was devastating. But all you can do nowadays is go right back to work, and this senior class has been through a lot. They can handle adversity. It was a breath of fresh air to know that guys would still go out there and do what was necessary to have success.”
In the team’s ‘Come to Jesus’ meeting, Battles allowed each of the kids say what they wanted and let people get their frustrations out. The team was not playing up to the standard he knew they could play at.
They were better than a 1-2 team, and had a chance to be 3-0, and the Tallassee team agreed. They jumped on board, and Battles said the following Monday was an entirely new practice.
He saw a newfound excitement, and that’s when he knew his team was special.
“This whole season had to do with the guy’s mindset,” Battles said. “It had nothing to do with me or anybody else. They just wanted to have success. They knew we lost two games we shouldn’t have lost, and they decided to start having some fun.”
The next Friday night, Tallassee beat Elmore County 48-10 to give the Tigers their first region win of the season. After another open week, Tallassee hit the road for three straight weeks.
The Tigers beat Beauregard 35-7, Talladega 34-0, and Holtville 21-14.
The next home game for the Tigers was then Central of Clay County, an opponent they lost to last year 33-0.
Tallassee went on to win that game against Central Clay 39-28 to finish the region schedule with a 5-1 record and tied for the division championship.
“You have to beat them. They’re not going to beat themselves. You have to go in there and block and tackle and just beat them. When we did that, I thought that was a special victory for our seniors. That’s something that they can look back on because they’re just not an easy team. They don’t lose much. I think that was the victory, for us, that made the year.”
Despite being tied for the division championship with a 5-1 record, Tallassee lost a three-way tie breaker and ended up getting the No. 3 seed in the region. The Tigers then hit the road for the first round of the playoffs and lost to Greenville, 32-0.
It was the first trip to the playoffs for Tallassee since 2017, and it was the first career trip to the playoffs for any member of the Tallassee football team.
“I think it was important to these seniors to get the standard back,” Battles said. “At Tallassee, it’s expected to be in the playoffs. We need to be playing Week 11, and we hadn’t done it the last three seasons. I think it was important for these kids to do that. They left their mark. Now when they come back, they can say they’re a team that won a piece of a region championship and got things back to where they were supposed to be.”