A few of the area’s best baseball players picked up statewide honors on Saturday morning.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their annual softball All-State teams, and schools from Elmore County were well represented.
Overall, twelve players from the county were selected by sports writers across the state.
In Class 6A, Stanhope Elmore put two players on the first team while Wetumpka had two players selected to the honorable mention team.
Colton Walls was selected to first team as a pitcher while Chase Williams was selected as a designated hitter. Walls finished his season with an 8-0 record with a 1.20 earned run average with 66 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. He allowed only 28 hits on the year. In the outfield, Williams recorded a .313 batting average with six home runs, five triples, 15 doubles and 46 RBIs with 19 stolen bases.
Wetumpka’s Davis Wells was named honorable mention catcher after hitting .407 with six extra base hits and 23 RBIs. Shortstop Ty Brooks was named honorable mention as a designated hitter after hitting .485 with eight doubles, three triples, and 14 stolen bases.
In Class 5A, Sam Silas picked up the Player of the Year honor as well as first team infielder. The Jacksonville State signee hit .400 with 12 extra base hits, 27 RBIs, 49 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. He was named the Class 5A championship game MVP.
Also from Holtville, junior Drey Barrett was listed as a first team utility player while senior Tanner Potts was listed a second team utility player. Barrett hit .366 with 15 doubles, five home runs, and 43 RBIs while going 6-3 with a 2.64 ERA on the mound.
Potts hit .333 with 12 doubles and 32 RBIs while going 8-3 with a 3.41 ERA.
Elmore County had three players selected to the team.
Shortstop Payton Stephenson was picked as a first team infielder, Brock Herring was picked as a first team outfielder, and Payton hall was picked as a second team pitcher.
Stephenson hit .432 with six home runs, five doubles, three triples, 31 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. Herring led the team with a .447 batting average with 30 stolen bases and added nine extra base hits.
Hall went undefeated on the mound as he recorded a 7-0 record with a 1.83 ERA and 77 strikeouts.
In AISA, pitcher Walker Hall and infielder Drew Allison were both selected to the second team. Hall finished the year with a 6-1 record with a 1.71 ERA and 66 strikeouts. Allison hit .368 with seven doubles, five triples, one home run and 20 stolen bases.