Five of the county’s best basketball players earned All-State honors this week.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its annual All-State honors. Holtville’s Julie Nekolna, the Elmore County Girls Player of the Year, earned First-Team All-State honors for her play this season.
The other four players reign from Edgewood Academy. On the girls side, junior Lindsey Brown was named First Team while senior Jaylyn Strength was named third team.
For the Edgewood boys, senior Austin Champion was named First Team while senior Cooper Hall was named Honorable Mention.
Darryl Free, who coached both the boys and girls to a state championship this season, was named the Coach of the Year for the Girls team.
“It means a lot and says a lot about the program that we’ve been able to develop and all the players we’ve had along the way,” Free said of the honors. “It’s almost a recognition for everything we’ve been working towards as a program. The honors really mean a lot.”
Nekolna, who is a foreign-exchange student from the Czech Republic, is the first Holtville girl to ever earn All-State honors. Nekolna had a stellar senior campaign with the Bulldogs as she averaged 21.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 2.6 steals per game.
She helped lead Holtville to its best record in school history (27-6) and the first playoff appearance in school history.
While Holtville head coach Jason Franklin knew she earned the award, he didn’t know if she would make the team due to this being her first season and being unknown entering the season.
“She was a great player but she was a better teammate,” Franklin said. “She helped our other girls elevate their play and she was able to find success on the court. To come in and average a double-double and do what she did, she was definitely worthy of the award of not only All-State but especially First-Team.”
Champion, who helped lead the Wildcats to a 23-4 overall record and the boys state championship for the first time since 2019, capped off his career in a stellar way for Edgewood.
The senior averaged 15.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.7 steals per game as he was also named First-Team All-County. Despite suffering a fractured foot in the semifinals, he fought through the injury and scored a season-high 29 points to punch the team’s ticket to the championship.
“To be able to finish his career on First-Team says a lot about what he’s been through as a player and the hard work he’s put in,” Free said. “To see it all come together and see him honored, especially after how it ended with his injury and him gutting through that to win the championship is really special.”
Brown, the Wildcats’ other First-Team member, also had a stellar season for Edgewood. In the process of leading Edgewood to its second-consecutive girls state title, Edgewood went undefeated on the season and finished with a 27-0 record.
She did everything for the Wildcats as she averaged 16.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and one assist per game. In the playoffs, she scored 24 points in both the semifinals and the championship to cap off the season.
“I think this is the first of many awards for her that she will start to have as she goes into her senior year,” Free said. “She deserves every bit of the recognition and then some.”
Strength, who was on Third-Team, averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game. She scored double digits in each of her last five games and scored 18 points in the semifinals against Sparta Academy.
Hall was named Honorable Mention on the boys team and averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Scored a game-high 14 points in the state title game.
“They both meant a lot to the program and they’ve worked their tail off,” Free said of Hall and Strength. “They bought into the program and did what we wanted them to do. I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them.”