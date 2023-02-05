The Elmore County boys basketball team has already clinched a playoff berth, and now the Panthers are fighting to host in the first round.
Elmore County, which swept through its area opponents in the regular season this year, is the No. 1 seed in the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 6 basketball tournament this week.
With the area only featuring three teams and Elmore County having earned the No. 1 seed, the Panthers were given a bye in the first round and advance directly to the championship game on Friday night at 6 p.m.
That means they are guaranteed to be one of the Top 2 seeds, and have already clinched a playoff berth. If the Panthers win on Friday, they’ll host the first round. If the lose, they will travel in the playoffs.
Elmore County awaits the winner of the No. 2 and No. 3 seed, which is Marbury and Holtville. Marbury and Holtville play on Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the winner advances to the finals while the loser sees its season come to an end.
Holtville and Marbury have faced off twice this season, and Marbury has come out on the winning side both times. Marbury won the first matchup, 73-59, then won the second game two weeks later, 80-63. Holtville will need a big game if the Bulldogs want to see their season continue.
On the girls side of the bracket, Marbury earned the No. 1 seed and has already clinched a first round bye and playoff berth.
In the first round game, No. 2 Holtville will host No. 3 Elmore County on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The Holtville girls are in the midst of the best season in school history.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 26-4 overall record, which shattered their school record for wins in a single season (12). Two of those 26 wins have come against Elmore County this season, and neither game was a close matchup.
Holtville won the first game between the rivals, 46-15. Just eight days later, Holtville won again, 55-26.
In the Class 5A, Area 7 tournaments, both Tallassee teams are fighting for a playoff spot. The Tallassee girls earned the No. 3 seed after securing only one area win during the regular season.
Tallassee will travel to Beauregard on Monday night, with the winner advancing to the playoffs and loser being eliminated. Beauregard won both matchups against Tallassee this season, but the Lady Tigers are playing much better as of late.
In the first matchup on January 13, Beauregard won 51-17. On January 27, Tallassee lost again, but this time by only six points. During the last week of play, Tallassee went 1-2, but all three losses were big improvements from earlier in the season.
On the boys side of the bracket, Tallassee earned the No. 2 seed and hosts Beauregard on Tuesday night. The Tigers had no issue with Beauregard during the regular season with the closest game being a 19-point win.
Tallassee beat Beauregard both times, 70-39 and 54-35. The Tigers have also won six of their last seven games to end the regular season.
In Class 6A, the rivalry between Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka will take another step in the area tournament. In the Class 6A, Area 3 girls tournament, Stanhope Elmore earned the No. 3 seed while Wetumpka earned the No. 2 seed.
That means the two rivals will face each other on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at Montgomery-Carver High School, and the winner advances to the playoffs and the area championship. The Wetumpka and Stanhope girls have played three times this season, twice in area play and once in the county tournament.
Wetumpka has won all three times, and they’ve all been decided by 12 points or less. Their most recent matchup was on January 21, and Wetumpka won, 58-46. In that win, Emily Smith hit six 3-pointers to help the Lady Indians.
On the boys side of the bracket, also hosted at Carver, Wetumpka is the No. 4 seed while Stanhope Elmore is the No. 3 seed. Both teams are fighting for a playoff spot.
On Tuesday, Stanhope Elmore will face Sidney Lanier at 5:30 p.m. The two teams split the regular season series, 1-1, with both teams winning on their home court.
Stanhope won at home, 72-68, before losing on the road, 60-29, in a game where head coach David Cochran said his team never got off the bus.
Following that game, No. 4 Wetumpka will face No. 1 Carver at 7 p.m. Wetumpka lost both regular season games against Carver, and neither game was closer than 17 points.
Carver beat Wetumpka, 69-52 and 87-41 this year. It’s a win or go home situation for both Stanhope and Wetumpka boys.