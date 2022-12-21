A large number of county football players were named to the Alabama Sports Writer Association’s All-State Football Team this weekend.
Twelve players from across the country earned honors. Edgewood Academy earned the most honors with five players selected in the AISA group, while Elmore County and Holtville each had two players selected in Class 5A.
Wetumpka had two players selected in Class 6A, while Stanhope Elmore added one player in 6A.
Tallassee was the only school to not have a player selected to the teams.
CLASS 6A
Wetumpka’s Logan Weighall and Justin Crumbaugh both made the cut, while Stanhope Elmore’s Colton Walls was selected.
Weighall was picked for the Class 6A Second Team placekicker. The star kicker and punter, who recently played in the North/South All-Star Game, made 35 of 37 PATs this season while also making six of his nine field goal attempts. He had a long of 49 yards.
Walls, a Troy football and baseball commit who also played in the North/South game, was selected as a Second Team offensive lineman. Walls did not play offensive line this season. He played tight end, long snapper and as a backup quarterback. He totaled 488 yards and six touchdowns this year.
Crumbaugh, who was the Elmore County Defensive Player of the Year, was selected as an honorable mention linebacker on the All-State Team. Crumbaugh had a stellar season for the Indians and recorded 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and one intereception.
CLASS 5A
Elmore County had quarterback Payton Stephenson and wide receiver Garrett Allen selected, while Holtville had quarterback Keiland Baker and linebacker Conner Hackett picked.
Both quarterbacks were named to the Class 5A Second Team not as quarterbacks, but as athletes. Stephenson, who was the Elmore County Offensive Player of the Year, totaled 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns this season. He had 22 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing.
Baker was also a dual-threat quarterback this season. He did not start the full season, but ended the year with 913 passing yards and nine touchdowns while adding nearly 650 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns.
Allen and Hackett were both selected for Honorable Mention in Class 5A. Allen, who did not play football last season, had a standout season for the Panthers. He recorded 44 catches, second highest on the team, for 717 yards and eight touchdowns this year.
Hackett also had a stellar senior campaign at linebacker as he led all county players in tackles this year. He recorded 143 tackles, good for 13 tackles per game, along with 23 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.
AISA
Edgewood had five players selected between first and second team. Offensive lineman Bryson Boone and defensive back Gabe LeMaster were selected to the first team, while defensive back Austin Champion, wide receiver Bradley Boone and defensive lineman Wes Reeves were each selected to second team.
Bryson Boone was selected as an offensive lineman after he graded out at 81% on the season and was selected to the AISA All-Star Game. On defense, he had 83 tackles with 15 tackles for loss this year.
LeMaster, who was the Elmore County Two-Way Player of the Year, recorded six interceptions this season on defense to lead the Wildcats. He also recorded 72 tackles and broke up 10 passes.
Champion, who mainly played quarterback but also played in the secondary, was picked for the latter. He recorded 49 tackles this year with one interception, but he passed for 17 touchdowns on offense.
Bradley Boone was one of his biggest threats on offense, and that is why he landed on the All-State team as a receiver. He totaled 600 yards of offense between rushing and receiving and added six touchdowns to the mix.
Reeves was one of the team’s best on the offensive line, but made the All-State team as a defensive lineman. He recorded 80 tackles with five tackles for loss and one sack this season. On offense, he graded out at 84%.