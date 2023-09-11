Cross country teams from across the county hit the track early this weekend.
Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore and Holtville all participated in The MontgoMery TrailblAzer race held at Gateway Park on Saturday morning.
In the girls race that kicked off the morning, Stanhope finished 7th overall, Holtville 8th, and Wetumpka 10th. Only 10 teams participated, while many other schools had runners present but did have enough to qualify for a team score.
In the boys race, Wetumpka placed 6th, Stanhope Elmore 7th, and Holtville 9th out of 14 total teams.
“It was a pretty good day for us,” Wetumpka coach Jessica Holbert said. “I had several kids run personal records, which was big. Some of them ran times that they set out to run. Some of those times are maybe not a time that some kids would be excited about, but it was their personal goal and they reached it so it was a good day for them.”
Wetumpka’s Eli Holden had the best finish of any boy or girl in the county, and he placed 13th out of 164 total participants with a time of 17:45.74. He was the only runner to crack the 18-minute mark.
Just behind him was Holtville’s Brenen Miscisin, who finished 23rd overall with a time of 18:21.02. Stanhope Elmore’s top finisher, Tristen Jones, finished 34th with a time of 18:45.62.
With Holden leading the pack, all five of Wetumpka’s placement runners finished within the Top 60 runners.
Zachary Pierce (46th) ran a 19:24.46, while Elexyndhir Smeland (55th), Julius Williams (56th) and Bennett Williams (57th) all finished in a row within four seconds of each other.
“We have a lot of young runners on our boys teams,” Holbert said. “This is the smallest my team has been since 2012, but I think we’re where we need to be when it comes to them. We had some good finishes today.”
The Wetumpka girls were led by Sophia Rawls, who finished 41st with a time of 24:28.11. She was the only Indian to crack the Top 50, while Jacey Williams (66th) finished with a time of 27:06.34.
Beverly Ramirez (90th), Eva Gallander (97th) and Grace Hines (98th) rounded out the Indians’ team.
Unlike most teams in the race, this was actually Holtville’s second race of the season after opening the season on August 26.
It was a good race for the Bulldogs, however, as Holtville finisehd 9th in the boys and 8th in the girls.
The boys were sparked by Miscisin’s 23rd place finish, While Jonah Mann finished 39th, Sam Segarra finished 71st, Jacob Pogue finished 90th, and Brody Hutcheson wrapped up the five qualifying racers with a 100th place finish.
Wiley Spangler (116th), Joel Dyess (120th), Payton Roberts (158th) and Logan McGough (163rd) also raced.
Much like the boys, the girls team had a few impressive finishers. Alexis Troglen was the Bulldogs’ top runner with a time of 25:05.96, which landed her 44th overall. Right behind her was Abella Adams, who finished 49th with a time of 25:14.20.
Kylea McCord came in a minute later and placed 64th, while Lauren Neslein (88th) and Adalynn Guthery (89th) finished back-to-back to round out Holtville’s Top 5.
Over the next six minutes, Savannah Neslein, Payton Wright, Lily Kuykendall and Ashlynn Rexroad all finished as well.
“I feel like we raced really well, especially compared to our first race this year,” Holtville coach Kayla Battle said. “We shaved minutes off our times at the top, and even our later runners cut time off. We’ve been pushing ourselves hard at practice and out here.”
Stanhope Elmore’s team finished 7th overall in both the boys and girls race. Only five girls hit the track for the 5k race, and all five finished within the top 78 runners.
Emily Peterson led the team with a 40th place finish and a time of 24:26.52, while Julian Peralta and Isabella Brown were each less than a minute behind her.
On the boys team, Tristen Jones placed the fastest race with a 18:45.62 time and 34th place finish. One minute later, Dominic Jones finished 52nd.
Emmanuel Peralta (66th), Taven Cox (68th) and Elliot Hansen (80th) were all timed under 22 minutes and rounded out the Top 5 for the Mustangs.