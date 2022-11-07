The AHSAA Cross Country season wrapped up on Saturday afternoon as runners from across the state participated in the state championship run held in Cullman.
Between the five schools from Elmore County, 41 racers completed their 5k run against the state’s best.
In Class 5A girls, Elmore County’s Bella Robinson had the best time of any girl county runner with a 23:11.63. She finished 64th in Class 5A, while Annabelle Orr placed 107th, Alle Hernandez placed 124th, and Ally Orr placed 133rd.
Holtville’s Alexis Troglen wasn’t too far behind Robinson as she finished with a time of 24:36.11 and placed 89th. Tallassee’s Mallory Glass finished 105th with a time of 25:18.85. Troglen and Glass were the only girl runners from Holtville and Tallassee.
In Class 5A boys, Elmore County’s team loaded in the Top 100 finishes. Bryant Duckett paid the team with a 62nd finish and a time of 18:27.85. Behind him was William Mann (73rd), Lucas Drost (74th), Logan Pack (87th), Zane Davis (99th) and Mark Redden (120th). In Class 6A, the Wetumpka boys finished 11th overall as a team and had 10 runners complete their run. Matthew McGehee and Gavan Baxley had the best two times as they both finished in the Top 30 runners in 6A.
McGehee finished 17th with a time of 16:58.63 while Baxley finished 26th overall with a time of 17:09.75. The only other boy runner from Wetumpka to place in the Top 100 was Eli Holden with a time of 18:39.05. He placed 85th.
Stanhope Elmore had four runners compete in the boys division, and the best finisher for the Mustangs was Cade Rattan with a time of 19:36.51. He placed 131st.
In the girls race, Stanhope’s Joanie Patton was the best finisher from the county with a 90th finish and a time of 23:22.75. Behind her and placing in the Top 125 was Michelle Ruediger (114) and Isabella Brown (125). Both finished in under 25 minutes.
Wetumpka’s best girl finisher was Sophia Rawls with a time of 24:24.34. She placed 126th overall.
Here’s the full list of results from county runners. Times and finishes were provided by the AHSAA and Athleticlive.com
Elmore County
Girls
64;Bella Robinson;23:11.63
107;Annabelle Orr;25:27.63
124;Alee Hernandez;27:48.39
133;Ally Orr;29:56.85
Boys
62;Bryant Duckett;18:27.85
73;William Mann;18:46.20
74;Lucas Drost;18:46.21
87;Logan Pack;19:18.26
99;Zane Davis;19:37.55 120;Mark Redden;20:07.63
Holtville
Girls
89;Alexis Troglen;24:36.11
Boys
132;Brenen Miscisin;20:57.49
Tallassee
Girls
105;Mallory Glass;25:18.85
Wetumpka
Girls
126;Sophia Rawls;24:24.34
182;Haley Bethea;26:53.61
187;Nyema Walker;27:23.17
189;Jacey Williams;27:25.48
204;Grace Hines;30:14.40
205;Eva Gallander;30:31.77
211;Harley Bethea;31:19.99
Boys
17;Matthew McGehee;16:58.63
26;Gavan Baxley;17:09.75
85;Eli Holden;18:39.05
112;Zachary Pierce;19:10.82
122;Collin Hardin;19:26.17
147;Taylor Gunn;19:56.25
179;Olin Phillips;20:41.67 190;Walter Lynch;20:54.97
212;Jacob Dean;22:02.39
217;Nolan Blair;22:31.96
Stanhope Elmore Girls
90;Joanie Patton;23:22.75
114;Michelle Ruediger;24:03.77
125;Isabella Brown;24:23.61
159;Juliana Peralta;25:45.29
168;Jessie Patton;26:08.25
198;Micah Dupree;28:42.95
206;Maria Escobar;30:37.76
Boys
131;Cade Rattan;19:36.51
157;Emanuel Peralta;20:08.49
240;Kenneth Rodgers;26:20.31
241;Liam Felio;26:26.99