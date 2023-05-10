All five public schools in Elmore County are still playing for Oxford.
Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore, Elmore County, Holtville, and Tallassee all clinched berths to this week’s AHSAA Regional Tournaments held in Gulf Shores and Montgomery.
The five schools will battle it out with seven other schools in their respective classifications to try and qualify for the state tournament next week.
The top two teams from each classification in each regional will advance out of the double-elimination regional tournament. Here’s a look at each regional tournament.
CLASS 5A CENTRAL REGIONAL
Location: Lagoon Park, Montgomery
Tallassee and Elmore County each qualified for the AHSAA Class 5A Central Regional this week, and they’ll be joined by John Carroll, Sylacauga, Marbury, Ramsay, Shelby County, and Demopolis in the double-elimination tournament.
Play begins on Thursday, May 11 at 9 a.m.
Tallassee, the No. 1 seed out of Area 5, will play Ramsay, Area 8’s runner-up, at 9 a.m. on Field 3. The Tigers are 26-17 overall and have won five of their last six games. After falling just short of making the trip to Oxford last year, head coach Pat Love and the Tigers are looking to return to the state tournament.
Ramsay is 12-13 this season and has lost four of its last six games. In those four losses, the Rams have given up double-digit runs all four games and were outscored 54-22. Those losses came to Shelby County, Homewood, and John Carroll twice.
Elmore County, the No. 2 seed out of Area 5, will play John Carroll, Area 8’s winner at 9 a.m. on Field 6. The Panthers are 30-18-3 this season and finished runner-up in the area tournament last week to Tallassee. Elmore County has clinched a state tournament berth each of the last two seasons and head coach Mark Segrest believes his team can do it again. The Panthers only two losses in their last nine games came from Tallassee and Beauregard in the area tournament.
John Carroll is 9-11-1 overall this season. In its last four games, the Cavaliers are 2-4-1.
The other two games pit Sylacauga and Marbury together while Shelby County faces Demopolis.
CLASS 6A CENTRAL REGIONAL
Location: Lagoon Park, Montgomery
Stanhope Elmore upset Chilton County to clinch the No. 2 seed out of Area 5 and made the regional tournament for the first time in three years. The Mustangs will be joined by Brookwood, Helena, Northridge, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Pelham, Hueytown, and Calera.
Stanhope Elmore faces Brookwood in the tournament opener on Wednesday, May 10 at 9 a.m. on Field 4. The Mustangs are 15-28 this season and are coming off a rough month of April where they went 4-11. Despite that, they went 2-2 in the tournament and earned their biggest win of the year.
Brookwood, on the other hand, is 26-20 and is Area 8’s winner. The Panthers are 14-9 since April began and have been very up-and-down. They went 3-1 in the area tournament, beating Hueytown two of three times to clinch the championship. They’re hot at the plate and have scored 65 runs in their last four games.
In the other three first round games, Hueytown faces Calera, Hillcrest faces Pelham, and Northridge faces Helena.
CLASS 6A SOUTH REGIONAL
Location: Gulf Shores Sportsplex
Wetumpka, which has been ranked as the No.1-softball team in Class 6A for the majority of the season, will look to return to Oxford after a disappointing finish in last year’s regional. The Lady Indians are joined in the south regional by Benjamin Russell, Pike Road, Park Crossing, Spanish Fort, Baldwin County, Saraland, and Theodore.
Wetumpka opens the tournament against Baldwin County on Wednesday, May 10 at 9 a.m. on Field 4. The Indians enter the regional tournament with a 46-5-1 overall record and look to continue flexing their muscles. Despite being shutout, 1-0, by Benjamin Russell once in the area tournament, the Indians bounced back with a run-rule to claim the championship.
Three of Wetumpka’s five losses have come to Class 7A teams this year. The Indians are led in the circle by Mya Holt (30-1 record, 0.67 earned run average) and at the plate by Ashlynn Campbell (88 hits, 82 runs, 66 stolen bases).
Baldwin County enters the tournament with a 22-15 overall record and finished runner-up to Spanish Fort in the area tournament. The Tigers are 3-3 against teams in this regional with all three losses coming to Spanish Fort and their two wins coming against Theodore and Saraland.
Wetumpka faced Spanish Fort in its first game of the season and won, 6-1.
In the other first round matchups, Saraland opens against Park Crossing, Spanish Fort opens with Benjamin Russell, and Pike Road opens with Theodore.
CLASS 5A SOUTH REGIONAL
Location: Gulf Shores Sportsplex
The Holtville softball team earned its regional berth by finishing runner-up in the Class 5A, Area 4 tournament. The Bulldogs are joined in the south regional by Area 4 winner Brewbaker Tech along with Gulf Shores, Headland, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Faith Academy, Elberta, and Rehobeth.
Holtville opens the tournament against Area 2’s winner, St. Paul’s Episcopal, on Thursday, May 11 at 9 a.m. on Field 4.
The Bulldogs are 27-11-2 this season and look to avenge last season’s regional loss. Holtville has been on quite the hot streak since April started and has only lost four games since then. Three of those losses, however, came to Brewbaker Tech. Holtville’s offense is led by sophomore Bailea Boone, who is hitting near .600 on the season out of the leadoff spot. On the mound, Taylor Price will serve as the team’s ace.
St. Paul’s Episcopal looks to have played a very tough record as the Saints enter the tournament with a 20-21 overall record. They are 9-8 over their last 17 games dating back to the start of April. Most of their losses have come from the hands of Class 6A and 7A teams, while they even have a win against Mountain Brook in April.
The other first round matchups are Brewbaker Tech taking on Faith Academy, Rehobeth taking on Elberta, and Gulf Shores taking on Headland.