The Eclectic Youth Football and Cheerleading League hosted its annual homecoming day on Saturday to recognize all of the players and cheerleaders for each age group. The Panthers celebrate between the sophomores and juniors games but they could not get much going on the field as Dadeville won all four games.
The Tigers freshmen (3-1) ran away with a 36-8 victory against Eclectic, which fell to 0-4 in the East Alabama Youth Football League (EAYFL). Carson Jones scored the touchdown and two-point conversion for the Panthers.
The Eclectic sophomores (0-4) got a touchdown run from Bryce Allen but ultimately fell to Dadeville, 32-6. The Tigers scored all 32 of their points in the first half and improved to 2-2.
The closest game of the day was the juniors game where Eclectic’s Reshaun Floyd scored three touchdowns. However, it was not enough and the Panthers stayed winless with a 28-22 loss as Dadeville picked up its first win.
The Tiger seniors rolled to a 42-0 win to improve to 2-2.
Tallassee, which is also in the EAYFL, saw its seniors team improved to 3-1 this season with a 13-6 win against Pike Road. The juniors fell to 2-2 overall with a 22-6 loss while the sophomores dropped to 1-3 this season with a 35-21 defeat, both to Pike Road. The Tallassee freshmen (2-1-1) played to a scoreless tie in double overtime.
Holtville saw two of its youth football teams stay unbeaten as the Bulldogs hosted Clanton Blue for its homecoming day.
The Bulldog Minors had their third consecutive shutout as Cole Parish accounted for four total touchdowns. Parish threw two touchdown passes to Chance Brock and rushed for two more. Anderson Woolridge scored two more touchdowns as the Bulldogs won, 42-0, and improved to 5-0.
The Bulldogs Majors (5-0) continued its dominance with a 54-0 win against Clanton Blue. CJ Lee had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown. Pate Brock completed 8 of 9 pass attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Gage Russum had one receiving touchdown and scored an extra point.
Holtville suffered its only defeat of the day in youngest age group as the Bulldog Midgets fell, 46-44, to the Blue. Allan Cramer scored three touchdowns, King Carter scored two touchdowns and Bryce Ingram scored once but it was not enough to stay undefeated as they fell to 4-1.
The River Region Youth Football Cheer League (RRYFCL) had a full slate of games in Week 6 with both Wetumpka and Millbrook in action. The Indians evenly split their results against Union Springs while Millbrook won three of four against Montgomery.
The Wetumpka Midgets and Crickets each earned shutout victories against the Hornets. The Termites team lost, 14-6, while the Juniors lost, 32-0.
Millbrook Mustang Midgets defeated the Ravens, 27-0, while the Crickets won 28-0. The Termites came away with a 12-6 victory but the Ravens took the Juniors game, winning 36-8.