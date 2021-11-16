I’ve always had a goal to try and go to every SEC football stadium and enjoy a game day experience there. I haven’t made too much progress on that life goal so far, but I did scratch a new one off my list this weekend.
This past weekend, I hit the very short drive over to Auburn to attend the Mississippi State vs. Auburn football game and see some friends. I had some friends travel from Mississippi to come watch the game with me, and I even had one drive up from around Orlando, Fl., to watch the game.
Auburn now makes it six SEC stadiums I’ve been to. Those are Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia.
It was one heckuva game I went to this weekend. Auburn went up 28-3 (haha, Atlanta Falcons choke) about midway through the second quarter and my five friends and I were all ready to leave. Mississippi State looked awful, but the Bulldogs scored a touchdown late in the second quarter to make the 28-10.
We decided to stay, since we paid for the tickets and all, and just hoped the Bulldogs would make it respectable.
Then came the comeback of a lifetime.
Mississippi State scored 40 straight points, and ended up winning, 43-34. It was the biggest comeback in Mississippi State history, and it was the highest scoring game for Mississippi State in its series history against Auburn.
As a Mississippi State fan, what a game. And for it to be my first game in Auburn was super exciting. Plus seeing Spirit the Bald Eagle fly in its last game was pretty cool. I enjoyed that tradition.
Even when Mississippi State was losing, though, we were having a great time. The fans that were sitting around us were all great. Everyone was super nice and super respectful. We made some friends and had a good time talking with them all throughout the game.
But as the game was closing and Auburn went for the two-point conversion and failed it, basically giving MSU the win, a bunch of the fans around us left. When they did, one fan threw a pin at us. The pin, which was given to them by the university bookstore, just said “All Bell, No Bite.”
We never saw who threw the pin, but I kept it. It was a nice little souvenir to take home and it honestly made me laugh. I know a lot of people hate the MSU cowbells. I understand why they do. It’s a tradition and it’s loud. Visitors aren’t supposed to like them.
But at away games, we aren’t allowed to bring them. Trust me, I would’ve loved to bring my two cowbells covered in “Beat Auburn” and whoever else is on the various stickers and used them the entire game.
I only heard one cowbell in the entire stadium on Saturday, and it seemed to get confiscated pretty early in the game. I only heard it right after the national anthem, so I’m guessing it got taken.
But that pin made me laugh on Saturday. For much of the game, the pin was true. Mississippi State looked to not have any bite in them, but they sure did that second half. The Bulldogs bit back, and bit back in a big way. And without a cowbell in the entire stadium.
I don’t think the pin was stupid. It was pretty clever.
I love gathering the beat whoever stickers when I go to games, but I just thought it was really funny and ironic that there wasn’t a single cowbell in sight and yet the Bulldogs bit hard for their 25-point comeback win.
When the game ended, our little group went to the various bars and walked around Toomer’s Corner for a few hours before settling at the Skybar Café for the night. We left Auburn around 9 p.m. or so to get back home, and it was a pretty fantastic day.
The strip around Toomer’s Corner is one of the best and most beautiful strips I’ve seen in the SEC trips I’ve made. And really, Skybar Café was probably one of the coolest bars I’ve been to. It seemed to just be never-ending as I walked around slightly intoxicated.
We had a great time, and now I can mark Auburn off my list. Out of my game day experiences so far, stadiums and bars and surrounding areas included, I think my list goes like this:
No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Ole Miss.
It was a weekend for the books, and I cannot wait to make another trip to Auburn for another game day. And to all the Auburn fans still recovering from the loss, here’s one last Hail State.