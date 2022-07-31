It’s finally back.
After just a very, very short few months of sports slowing down, the 2022-2023 sports season has officially started in Elmore County.
As of Monday morning, August 1, football, volleyball and cross country teams across the state are allowed to begin practicing. All six high school football teams will have their players out in the heat, trying to prepare for the football season that begins in less than three weeks.
Thankfully for them, volleyball players practice inside. But nonetheless, they’re back at it.
Both football and volleyball begin varsity games on Thursday, August 18. The next three weeks will fly by.
I’ve been zoned in on the start of football season the last two weeks. We, at the Herald, Tribune and Outlook, have been putting together our preseason Gridiron Guide. I completed all 15 pieces of content for it on Sunday afternoon.
This year’s Gridiron Guide wasn’t quite as tough as last season’s. I didn’t know much about the teams last year, and I got tasked with doing the magazine about two weeks after starting the job.
But after a full season and off season of watching the teams and talking to coaches, I actually knew a lot of the players and what was going to be the key themes on each team. That helps out.
Knowing the teams also allowed me to add a new story into the magazine. I decided to do an individual player feature on one of the top players in the county. I wrote it on Wetumpka linebacker Justin Crumbaugh, and I really enjoyed the talk I had with him and Wetumpka coach Bear Woods about him.
So all-in-all, the magazine will have previews, information blocks, rosters, and schedules on each team. It will also have a themed cover story, which is focused on the area quarterbacks. Every team returns their starting quarterback this year, so I wrote about them.
Other than that, there’s a preseason all-county team. I tried to pick some of the top players in the area and put them on there. If you or your kid aren’t on there, I’m sorry. Prove me wrong. I love to see the kids in the county flourish.
So yeah, I’m all in on football season right now. But that doesn’t mean I’m not giving volleyball some love.
I have decided to try and do a full volleyball preview section. That will include, tentatively, each team’s schedule along with a preview on the team and some type of feature story. That could be on an individual player or just something interesting.
After talking with the folks above my pay grade, I think we have decided to spread it out across three weeks due to doing a few stories on each team. So expect to see our volleyball preview section starting next Wednesday, August 10.
It will feature two of the six teams in the county. Then two more will come out on August 17, then two more on August 24.
I’ll spend the next few weeks going to football, but now also volleyball practices, to try and bring everyone some solid preseason content.
Hopefully all the content works out to be as special towards each team as we think it can be, but nonetheless, I’m excited for the seasons to be beginning over the next few weeks. I’m ready for another year of really, really good sports seasons in Elmore County.
Heck, go ahead and bring on some more state championships. We had two teams win one and three play in them during my first year, so I’ve been spoiled. I want to see some more.