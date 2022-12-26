There’s been a bunch of talk about cats in Elmore County lately.
I’m not going to comment on that whole mess of a situation. It’s a very sensitive subject right now. Instead, I’m going to stick to cringe jokes and sports and I’m going to talk about one of our area basketball teams.
So here goes my re-do of my lede. 3… 2… 1…
Cats? How about the Bulldogs instead?
The Holtville girls basketball team is currently in the midst of its best season in program history, and they deserve some recognition and to be talked about.
Holtville is in the middle of Christmas Break, and they have a 13-2 overall record so far this season. They started the year 12-0, and then lost two of three games down in a tournament at the beginning of the break.
To put into words how special their season already is, Holtville has already broken its single-season win record. The record, which they set last season at 12 wins, was broken last week. So now they’re sitting at 13 wins and have half a season to go and extend that mark.
When I asked head coach Jason Franklin what was working this season after a game last week, his response was that the girls have figured out how to play at this speed.
“We have a lot of girls who started as seventh and eighth graders, and now they’re sophomores and juniors,” head coach Jason Franklin said. “They’ve played a lot of minutes.”
And to their credit this season, their season hasn’t just been spent bullying schools smaller than them. Seven of their 13 wins have come from school at least 4A or above.
They’ve played six games against Class 5A schools, and they’ve won four of those games. Their two losses came by a combined seven points to Gulf Shores and Hayden.
They’ve beaten a Class 6A team in Stanhope Elmore and a Class 7A team in Alma Bryant. The Bryant win was the one that broke the record.
When I think about the girls that Franklin said have been playing together since they were in junior high, it makes sense that they’re having this level of success. This group of girls is the same group that is doing well in all of Holtville’s girl’s sports. They had success in softball last season, and they’ve had success in volleyball.
There’s a core group of them, and they’re making waves.
In basketball, they saw success last year with that core. Let’s talk about a few of them.
They start with defense. And Holly Smith and Kaila Higgins spark the defense with a combined 6.1 steals per game together.
That translates to offense, where Holtville has spent a lot of time shooting 3-pointers. Both Smith and Higgins are 3-point shooters, but the team also has Ana Brown, who leads the team with 25 3-pointers this year. Brown has over three times as many made threes as she does regular two-point baskets. Add in a few more girls such as Summer Hutcheson and that’s what Holtville’s team has been.
They’ve been good, but they were missing one piece. And this year, they’ve found that piece in foreign exchange student Julie Nekolna.
A lot of teams like to say they’re just missing one piece. If they had just one more girl or one more player, they’d be successful.
Holtville has it.
Nekolna has dominated this season. She came in standing at 6-foot-3 and has fit in perfectly with the Holtville team. She’s exactly what they needed and she’s a big part of the 13-2 overall record.
As of right now, Nekolna is averaging 20.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.1 blocks, and 2.7 steals per game. That stat line is out of this world, but that’s what Holtville needed to take the next step.
I’m personally excited to see what Holtville can do when they come out of the break. They still have Elmore County and Marbury in the area, so it’s no cake walk. Marbury looks really good this year. And they have the Elmore County tournament where they will face at least two county teams.
But they’ve already shown they can win by beating a team like Stanhope Elmore and other 5A/6A/7A teams. I don’t know how far they’ll make it this season. I’m not predicting a state championship or anything, but this team has the tools to possibly make some noise.
They have a 6-foot-3 star, some 3-point specialists, and their team is built around defense. That’s a recipe for success.
I say all that to reiterate one simple point.
Holtville is a dang good team, and they deserve to be talked about this year.