We’re right smack in the middle of football season, but I just can’t seem to get baseball out of my mind.
I love football. Don’t get me wrong. I’m from Mississippi. I live right in the middle of SEC country. I watch football as much as I can, from covering a game on Friday night to sitting on the couch for countless hours every Saturday and Sunday watching college football and the NFL.
But baseball is just so beautiful.
And I’m so, so ready for the high school baseball season to get started.
Being from Mississippi, I grew up watching Mississippi State and Ole Miss play baseball. And I watched them especially close during the last decade when both programs have been powerhouses.
This past year, before I took this job as the Sports Editor of the Wetumpka Herald and Tallassee Tribune, I was the Mississippi State beat writer for the Northeast MS Daily Journal.
I covered A LOT of baseball this past season.
More than any other beat writers who covered college teams, simply because Mississippi State played the longest out of any team in the country. The Bulldogs won the National Championship in Omaha, and I was able to watch/cover nearly every game they played outside of a few road trips.
It was a fun spring/summer. I was able to travel all around the southeast covering a Top 5 team. Then I was able to going to Hoover and Omaha and watched the team I covered win a national championship.
I’m not sure there will be a bigger highlight in my career.
But a few area high school teams could certainly make a run for it this upcoming spring.
Baseball in Elmore county, from what I’m learning, is fantastic.
Multiple teams have players who are committed/signed to play at the Division I level, and even the ones that don’t are still good teams that are making runs for the state championship.
Just a heads up to parents here. I’ve been in the state of Alabama for roughly two months, so I am not purposefully missing your kid if they aren’t mentioned here and you feel like they should be.
You’re still welcome to get mad at me if you want, though.
Let’s start with Wetumpka.
The Indians are absolutely loaded with college talent. They have had seven players commit to the next level this offseason, and that’s headlined by juniors Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew, both headed to South Alabama, and senior Kyle Morrison going to Troy.
Noah Jones, Douglas Johnson, Dawson Fuller and Garrit Terrell are all also committed to play at the next level. The Indians went 22-10 last year before falling to Northridge in three games in the playoffs. They’re hoping for a state championship this year.
Also in 6A and also hoping for a state championship is Stanhope Elmore.
The Mustangs, which share Class 6A, Area 5 with the Indians, are loaded on the pitcher’s mound. Zach Stevens recently committed to South Alabama, while junior Colton Walls committed to Troy as both an infielder and pitcher.
Infielder Chase Williams is committed to UAB, and those three don’t even include Stanhope’s ace, Colin Woodham, who has only lost six games since the start of his eighth grade year.
The Mustangs also went 22-10 and lost to Hillcrest in the playoffs.
In Class 5A, Holtville returns a slew of players after making the quarterfinals of the playoffs last year. The Bulldogs were 27-13 and lost to St. Pauls in a three-game series in the Elite Eight.
Holtville is returning Todd Wilson and Randy Davis on the mound, who combined for a 18-4 record, along with Sam Silas, Mikey Forney and Cooper Mann in the field among others.
Don’t forget about Elmore County. The Panthers are returning last year’s Herald Player of the Year in Sean Darnell, who hit .545 last year and led Elmore County in RBis, doubles and triples. He struck out only seven times.
Along with him is Cole Downey, Nassin Bryan, Brandon White and others. They went 21-12 and won Class 5A, Area 6 with a 7-1 record before losing to Shelby County in the playoffs.
Tallassee will have a chance to be good as well with catcher Clayten Gough returning to lead the Tigers. They went 7-16 last year but Gough was the team’s leading hitter and slugged multiple home runs throughout the year.
In AISA, Edgewood Academy will have to replace six seniors from its team last year. The Wildcats were extremely successful last year and lost in the state championship game to Autauga.
This year, Edgewood returns third baseman JT Brazil along with pitcher Walker Hall and catcher Tyler Bullard among others.
As you can tell, there’s a lot of great baseball played in Elmore county. Baseball practice doesn’t start until the end of January, so there’s plenty of time to kill before then.
Until baseball starts, I’ll continue to watch football, volleyball and all the other sports offered in Elmore county. There’s quite a few good teams involved in those as well.