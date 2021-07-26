Dawson Fuller commits to SUSCC

Wetumpka pitcher Dawson Fuller already knew how good the Southern Union State Community College baseball program was, but after taking a visit, he was sold on where he wanted to play at the next level.
Fuller, a rising senior, announced on Twitter in June that he has committed to play baseball at Southern Union State CC.
SUSCC head coach Aaron Everett first offered Fuller back in March, and the southpaw pitcher wasted no time committing in June.
“I really felt like they were really heavy on me and they really wanted me there,” Fuller said. “I always wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted, so it was a pretty easy decision. I already knew the program and how great of an all-around program it was, but Coach Everett really runs the program in a professional way and the facilities were extremely nice.”
Fuller enters his senior year at Wetumpka as one of the area’s best pitchers.
He wrapped up a successful junior season with a 7-4 record with a 3.50 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched and was named First-Team All-County. Most of Fuller’s strikeouts come on his wipeout changeup, which he says looks just like his fastball coming out of his hand until it fades away at the end.
The wipeout comes from the speed difference, as his fastball sits in the mid-80s and has touched as high as 88 MPH, per Wetumpka head coach Michael Dismukes, while his changeup sits around 71 MPH.
“I’m definitely a changeup pitcher,” Fuller said. “It’s my feel-good pitch. No matter what, even if I can’t locate my fastball or curveball, I can always fall back on my changeup and can really locate it any time I want.”
Southern Union State CC had a successful spring season this year. The Bison finished 32-21 with a 18-14 conference record and finished in fourth place in the North Division standings. In postseason play, Southern Union made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament before falling to Chattahoochee Valley CC and eventual champion Shelton State CC.
The Bison finished the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season with a 12-10 record, and had a 20-30 record in 2019.
After seeing SUSCC finish the year on such a positive note, Fuller believes he can help continue the upward trend that coach Everett has the team on recently.
“You obviously always want to go to a program that is successful year in and year out,” Fuller said. “I just really felt like me going there, we are going to have a lot of success and I’m going to develop into the best pitcher I can be. Hopefully I can help them win a national title one day.”
Fuller is only committed as a left-handed pitcher, but he has no shortage of talent in the field either, primarily playing at first base. Fuller hit .318 with 28 hits, 7 doubles and 20 RBIs in 2021.
And while he will continue hitting and playing first base when he is not pitching at Wetumpka, he will focus only on pitching at the collegiate level.
“Coach Everett mentioned playing both ways, but he really just said he feels like if I focus on pitching, I can be a really high level player one day,” Fuller said. “I agree with that 100%. Pitching is what is going to take me the furthest, so I’ll likely just focus on that as I get older.”
Fuller still has one more high school season left with the Indians to improve his craft and make one last run at a state championship.
He wants to work on further developing and perfecting his curveball, but also holding runners out of the stretch. After working on those, he wants to improve velocity to his fastball and just become an overall better player.
He will do that while the Indians, which return eight starters in the field and every pitcher back from last year, try to win the state title. Wetumpka finished last season 22-10 and won the area championship.
This year, expectations are higher.
“I really think we are going to be one of the best teams to ever come through Elmore county,” Fuller said. “We have the most talent you can ask for all around, hitting, pitching, defense, and I think we are going to make a really good run at the state championship.”