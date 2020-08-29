From the first kick to the final whistle, Edgewood’s defense put on a dominant performance on the road Friday night. The Wildcats limited Hooper to 183 yards and got the shutout they were searching for in a 27-0 victory over the Colts.
“Everybody just did their jobs,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “(Hooper) scored 46 points last week so our guys had to be focused. We talked about it all week that we wanted to shut these guys out and they did that.”
Edgewood (2-0) limited its competition to just 3.7 yards per play, half of what its own offense produced in the game. The Colts (1-1) are a run-heavy offense and Michael talked all week about getting them out of their comfort zone by taking an early lead.
The Wildcats scored all of their points in the first half, putting Hooper behind the sticks early and it never recovered. Edgewood allowed just four completions on 17 attempts through the air.
“The secondary did a great job reading their keys and not getting their eyes caught in the backfield,” Michael said. “You see that happen a lot but these guys, they did their jobs.”
Hooper connected on a couple of big plays in the passing game, averaging nearly 20 yards per completion, but the Wildcats never allowed their opponents to find the end zone.
Blane Guthrie led the defense with six tackles while Joseph Benton recorded five, including two tackles for a loss. Bradley Boone recovered a fumble for the Wildcats, grabbing the only takeaway for either team in the game.
Edgewood’s offense was once again led by quarterback Alex Johnson. On the same day he was named the Montgomery Quarterback Club Player of the Week for his previous performance, Johnson came out firing and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 21-yard run just four minutes into the game.
“We have been talking all week long that we wanted to get off to a fast start,” Michael said. “We wanted to get on the board first. They’re a running team so we wanted to get them out of what that comfort zone.”
Johnson continued his night by adding two touchdown passes in the first half. He finished with 90 yards through the air and 77 yards on the ground.
“He’s a great player and he understands what it takes every game,” Michael said. “It’s about what you’re doing right now.”
Johnson led the Wildcats in rushing attempts, pulling the ball on several read option plays, but the rest of the backfield got its share. Guthrie, Boone and Mitchell Boyd each had six carries and combined for 142 yards with Boyd recording a touchdown.
“We have three guys that do separate things well and we can split the carries up between them,” Michael said. “They know their roles and they know everybody is going to get some carries so they can stay fresh.”