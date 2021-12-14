Holtville senior Mikey Forney has been one of the county’s best tacklers since his freshman season back in 2018, but the star linebacker etched his name into state lore as a senior.
Forney wrapped up his Holtville football career last month, and he did so in an impressive way. With his third-consecutive 100+ tackle season, Forney finished his four-year career with 427 total tackles, which ranks 23rd best all time in the state of Alabama.
He joins a list with names such as Anfernee Jennings and CJ Mosley among numerous others.
In 2021, Forney recorded 124 total tackles, 95 of which were solo, as well as 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception. For his impressive season and career, Forney has been named the 2021 Elmore County Defensive Player of the Year.
“Mikey just always did whatever it took for the team to be successful,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “It’s never been about him. He’s not a kid who goes around bragging about being Top 25 all time in tackles. There’s probably only a handful of folks who know that. He’s just going to do what he’s supposed to do, how he’s supposed to and when he’s supposed to. Throughout a coaching career, you’re only blessed to coach a few guys like Mikey. I’ve been privileged and fortunate enough to coach him and it’s been a blessing.”
It was pretty clear from the start of his career that Forney was a generational talent. Forney started earning his first starts as early as his freshman year. That season, he recorded 61 tackles in 11 games, good for 5.5 tackles per game.
He has never been under 100 tackles in a season since then.
As a sophomore, Forney recorded 110 tackles in 11 games, then recorded a career-high 132 in 10 games as a junior last season.
Forney is always around the ball. Whether opposing teams are running the ball or passing, he is seemingly there on every play ready to make the tackle. How does he find himself near the ball every play?
Well it starts with being a student of the game and studying opposing teams for countless hours every week.
“Of course, you practice probably three hours every day with your team, so you see whatever plays the opposing teams are running unfold over and over again,” Forney said. “You see ‘Okay, they’re good at this and they like doing this.’ Then you go and watch film for three hours and you see who their key player is and you see certain things that their guards or tackles are doing on certain plays. You just look for small things that can give you ideas of what is going to happen on every play, and use that to your advantage on Friday night.”
Forney’s already long preparation days got longer this season as Franklin asked him to play some on the offensive side of the ball, both because of his skills but also because of the team’s needs.
He played multiple positions on offense, including tight end, running back and even offensive line.
He found success in all of his positions on that side of the ball, and finished the year with three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown and five carries for 40 yards.
In one game this season, Holtville was hit pretty hard with COVID-19 and needed players to step up and play on the offensive line. So what did Forney do?
He wore two jerseys on the night, and switched them out every time his team switched sides of the ball. He played every snap that night, both at linebacker on defense and center on offense. He showed that night just what it meant to be the ultimate team player.
“That’s just the competitive edge I have,” Forney said. “I don’t like to be bad at anything. When we had some guys get hurt or get sent out, coach said we needed people to step up. And I can’t teach people how to be leaders if I’m not willing to step up. So I felt like it was my job to step up and play those roles when we needed them.”