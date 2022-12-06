Justin Crumbaugh was already one of the best linebackers in the state, but learning from first-year head coach Bear Woods took the talented Wetumpka senior to the next level.
Crumbaugh entered the 2022 football season coming off a 94-tackle season where he earned All-County honors. He made tackles all over the field, and had a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
But when Woods, a former middle linebacker, took over the program fresh off a lengthy playing career in college, the NFL, and the CFL, he was able to teach Crumbaugh the ins and outs of playing linebacker at an elite level.
Crumbaugh took every bit of knowledge that Woods would pass on, and he put together a stellar senior campaign where he recorded 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one interception.
For his play, he has been named the 2022 Elmore County Defensive Player of the Year.
“You can’t coach his intuitive nature of the game,” Woods said of Crumbaugh. “You have to have a knack for it. The timing, the space, the angles it takes, those are things that set him apart. The biggest thing, and it sounds simplistic, is the want-to. He wanted to make 100 tackles. He wanted to lead the team in tackles. He wanted to be that guy and that’s why he was that guy for us.”
Crumbaugh credits his success to Woods. The star linebacker said that when Woods came into the system, he instantly made him a better linebacker by making him a better player in practice.
Crumbaugh already had the intuition and nose for the football, like Woods mentioned, so he had to better him before the snap. That came from studying the playbook, which Crumbaugh had no issue doing. He’s a hard worker, and has the dedication to better himself.
So he took what Woods wanted to teach him to heart, and he improved heavily on the things he knew he struggled at the most.
“I really just helped him with the fundamentals of the game,” Woods said. “If you can count, you can play. I was coached by a great coordinator, and he made that simple comment to me. What does it mean? It means simplify the understanding of the game. What Justin was already good at was being intuitive. He knew where the ball was going to be. Then to be able to line up pre-snap and be able to read the offense and see the big picture helped his game. That’s what I was able to bring to the table for him.”
The defense that Crumbaugh headlined is the defense that Woods brought in from the professional level, and it was the defense that Woods excelled in.
Woods knew exactly what it took to be successful at the exact position that Crumbaugh is playing, so he was able to help him be successful at that position. The most important aspect of the position is tackling, and both Woods and Crumbaugh have taken pride in the fact that they don’t miss many tackles.
But they can always improve, so Woods brought in tackling drills and specific practice techniques that he learned at the professional level to his team and Crumbaugh.
Crumbaugh found it very successful, and that was evident as he recorded 19% of the team’s total tackles this season.
“I was able to bring in some drills that got the entire team better at tackling,” “Tackling is a mindset, and Justin already had that. But I was able to bring in specific drills that helped me in that position and that helped Justin. What makes a good coach is good players, and Justin was already a good player when I got here.”