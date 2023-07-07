Evan Dillard doesn’t look like the typical AHSAA Class 6A wide receiver, but Wetumpka head coach Bear Woods doesn’t care what he looks like.
Dillard, a rising junior for the Wetumpka football team, stands at only 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. While he may be small in stature, he doesn’t seem small on the field.
Dillard is preparing to be one of the top receivers on the Wetumpka roster, and he showcased that talent in the Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament last week.
The Indians went 5-1 and won the inaugural championship of county teams, and Dillard was one of the biggest reasons why. Dillard caught a touchdown pass, or two, in almost every single game that Wetumpka played.
And when Wetumpka was given its trophy at the end of the night, the Indians picked Dillard up on their shoulders and let him carry the trophy as high as he could.
“Evan brings our team so much speed and what he really has is sure hands,” Woods said. “He has all the skill sets and right now, we need receivers who we can rely on to catch the ball. He can do that. He’s going to be fun to watch.”
While Dillard will look to break into the starting lineup of receivers, his brother Mike is looking for another successful season in the backfield.
Mike Dillard was the starting running back for Wetumpka last season, and he found plenty of success with quarterback Nate Rogers back there. He rushed for 327 yards a year ago, but also added seven touchdowns. At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Mike is a bruiser and did a lot of dirty work for the Indians when the team got near the goal line.
He also found success in the passing game as he reeled in nearly 100 receiving yards on the season.
Dillard also played a big role in the Indians’ Battle for the County win as he caught passes out of the backfield all night. But the senior running back also trotted out onto the field and played linebacker for the defense.
Woods said every senior’s door is closing on football, so he’s getting everyone on the field and trying to get the most out of each player that he can. That includes Dillard playing both ways this upcoming season.
“I told Mike Dillard that he’s not coming off the field so he better get into shape,” Woods said. “We’re going to get every bit of juice we can out of him. He responded in a big way. He’s risen to the occasion and the responsibility we’ve given him.”
Wetumpka returns a good portion of its offense this season, and most importantly returns Rogers for his third-straight season as starting quarterback. The dual-threat star has multiple Division I offers, including Marshall and Alabama State.
Rogers scored 23 total touchdowns last season, but the Dillard brothers added eight and were responsible for exactly 25% of Wetumpka’s offensive scoring last season.
Now with a year of varsity experience under their belt, Woods is hoping they take another step leading the team.
“Both Dillard boys have done a fantastic job up to this point, and we’re goin to continue as a coaching staff to pour into them and try to make them better football players and leaders,” Woods said.”
When Evan does line up at receiver this season, it may look funny seeing him next to returning senior Malik Owens. Owens, at 6-foot-4, is 11 inches taller than Evan and is the team’s top returning receiver.
Woods isn’t worried about the size of his players as long as they produce on the field. Just last season, his secondary had a starter that stood at 6-foot-2 and a starter at 5-foot-2.
“It’s funny, but that’s what is so great about high school sports,” Woods said. “You get a real diversity of size and speed. That’s why this is the greatest sport ever. You have all that diversity and you come together for one goal.”