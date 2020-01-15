In rare Wednesday high school basketball action, Wetumpka hosted Prattville for the final meeting between the two rivals this season. Wetumpka came out on top of both varsity games as the home team pulled away with the wins using big second halves.
The girls team (4-7) scored 36 points in the second half to pull away with a 57-28 victory. Morgan Causey led all players with 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three steals.
As a team, Wetumpka recorded 22 steals, led by Janae McCall and Amber Dye, each with four. McCall added 13 points and seven rebounds.
The boys team (6-9) avenged an early-season loss to the Lions, erasing a halftime deficit to defeat Prattville 53-39. Wetumpka outscored the visitors 32-15 in the second half.
Tyquan Rawls scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and nearly missed out on a double-double with nine rebounds and four steals. Stone Minnifield was the only other player in double figures, scoring 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Note: Pick up a copy of the Jan. 22 edition of The Herald for full coverage from both games.