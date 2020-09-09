Some volleyball teams choose to go without a designated libero for their matches but Wetumpka’s Erin Douglass has taken on that role and has made herself indispensable as one of the team’s top leaders and players.
Douglass has begun her second season as the team’s starting libero and that extra experience is helping her take on a more important role within the team.
“She’s definitely stepped up in leadership position,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “She helps people out and tells people where to go and she does all of it in an encouraging way. She takes that responsibility on her shoulders.”
As the libero, Douglass is substituted on and off the court constantly to help with the team’s rotation but she still spends most of the time on the court, rarely getting a rest for multiple points in a row. With Douglass often being the team’s last line of defense for a point, the team’s success goes hand in hand with how well she is playing.
“Sometimes I will feel some pressure if we’re stuck in a tough serve receive but it’s not too stressful,” Douglass said. “My main role as a defensive specialist is to just get the ball into play.”
Douglass often gets the first pass and is tasked with giving the team’s attack a good starting position. Wetumpka usually looks to Douglass to take charge in receiving serves and digging opponents’ spike attempts.
“She’s in a pivotal spot,” Smith said. “Without her first touch, we wouldn’t be able to run our offense. She gets a touch every time the ball comes over the net. There’s very rarely a point where she is not involved.”
In Thursday’s match against Elmore County, Douglass was on the receiving end of the Panthers’ serves 33 times, nearly three times as many as the rest of her teammates combined. She also racked up 31 digs, helping Wetumpka to a three-set sweep at home.
“Her play is definitely important to us because she never gets down,” Smith said. “She’s a gamer and never wants to get down. She wants to improve and as a coach, you want athletes like that.”
Douglass continued to be a bright spot for Wetumpka over the weekend at the Mayor’s Cup Tournament in Montgomery. Wetumpka was without a win in four matches but Douglass was there giving it her all with her play and her leadership.
“When we get down, we get down on ourselves,” Smith said. “She just tries to stay positive and tries to be encouraging. She can read the court really well so she may step over to a spot we may be struggling. She may tell somebody else to fill in right there. She just tries to keep everybody up.”
Douglass led the team in serve receives during the tournament and finished the weekend at Cramton Bowl with 32 digs. She was also one of the team’s top performers from the service line, connecting on 19 of her 23 serves and finishing with six aces.
Wetumpka (3-4) hopes to have a major bounce back from its tough weekend with area play beginning Thursday night and Douglass is expected to be a big part of that. She knows she has had a good start to the season but she only wants to get better moving forward.
“I feel like I’ve done pretty good so far,” Douglass said. “If I can say I have given all I have in every game, that’s a good thing. I don’t expect too much with the season because it could get shut down but I just hope every game was better than the last one.”