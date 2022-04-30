Players, fans and coaches from Gulf Shores will have a hard time forgetting Evan Duncan.
For the second consecutive day, Duncan delivered the game winning hit to send Stanhope Elmore past visiting Gulf Shores. The Mustangs beat Gulf Shores, 7-4, in nine innings in Game 2 on Saturday.
Stanhope Elmore also won Game 1 on Friday night, 6-4, to sweep the series and advance to the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs. It is the first time Stanhope Elmore has been to the quarterfinals since the 2006 season.
Stanhope will now face Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the third round next Friday. Times are TBA.
“Just like yesterday, we answered every time,” Stanhope Elmore coach Kaleb Shuman said. “Our guys just never gave up. That’s what it takes at this point of the season. You have to play your best to beat every team here and answer every time. Those were two hard fought games and the biggest difference was Evan Duncan. He came through for us.”
Duncan, the big 6-foot-6, 245-pound right fielder and pitcher, came up big at the plate again on Saturday afternoon. The cleanup hitter went 3-4 with all six RBIs on Friday night and earned the save on the mound, then stayed hot at the plate.
In his first at-bat of the game, Duncan deposited a solo home run over the wall in centerfield to put the Mustangs up, 1-0. That looked to be the only chance he’d get all day, as he was intentionally walked his next three at-bats.
But the one time he wasn’t intentionally walked proved to be a mistake for Gulf Shores. Duncan came up to bat in the top of the ninth inning, tied 4-4, with one out and a runner on second base.
Duncan then crushed a 1-1 pitch into the right-center field gap, scoring Chase Williams to go up 5-4.
Duncan went 5 for 6 at the plate in the two-game series, hitting two home runs, a double and eight RBIs. He also walked once and only struck out one time. He also pitched both games, earning a save in Game 1 and getting the win in Game 2 after pitching the eighth inning.
“I was actually very surprised,” Shuman said of Gulf Shores letting Duncan hit in the ninth. “I thought at that point that I would have probably intentionally walked him as well. I was a little surprised at that, but I was also very thankful that they didn’t walk him. I was very glad to see him get a chance to hit there in the ninth.”
Duncan went back out for the bottom of the ninth to try and finish off the Dolphins, but walked the first two batters of the inning. Colton Walls then came in to finish the game and retired the next three batters with two pop ups and a strikeout.
Colin Woodham started on the mound for Stanhope Elmore, and he allowed four runs on four hits across seven innings. He struck out six while only allowing one walk.
At the plate, Chase Williams gathered three hits while Connor Gregg added two and an RBI and Caleb Rohrbach added a two-RBI hit in the ninth inning to extend the Mustangs lead.