Ethan Walls

[Dalton Middleton/Wetumpka Herald] Stanhope Elmore beat Gulf Shores, 6-4, in Game 1 of the second round of the Class 6A playoff series.

Stanhope Elmore junior Evan Duncan was the biggest man on the field on Friday night, and he came through in the biggest moment for the Mustangs.

Duncan hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead Stanhope Elmore past Gulf Shores, 6-4, in Game 1 of the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

Game 2 was suspended with two outs in the top of the first inning due to light issues with the field. Game 2 will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Game 3 to follow if needed.

Duncan not only hit the go-ahead grand slam, but he drove in all six runs that the Mustangs scored. He had an RBI single in the third inning to put the Mustangs up, 1-0, then added a second RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Dolphins lead to 3-2.

With the Mustangs down, 4-2, in the bottom of the sixth, Duncan stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. On a 2-0 count, Duncan launched a fastball over the left-centerfield wall.

He then replaced starting pitcher Zach Stevens on the mound and earned the save, allowing only a walk in the seventh.

Stevens pitched six innings and earned the win after allowing two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out seven Gulf Shores hitters.