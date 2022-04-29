Stanhope Elmore junior Evan Duncan was the biggest man on the field on Friday night, and he came through in the biggest moment for the Mustangs.
Duncan hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead Stanhope Elmore past Gulf Shores, 6-4, in Game 1 of the second round of the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Game 2 was suspended with two outs in the top of the first inning due to light issues with the field. Game 2 will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Game 3 to follow if needed.
Duncan not only hit the go-ahead grand slam, but he drove in all six runs that the Mustangs scored. He had an RBI single in the third inning to put the Mustangs up, 1-0, then added a second RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Dolphins lead to 3-2.
With the Mustangs down, 4-2, in the bottom of the sixth, Duncan stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. On a 2-0 count, Duncan launched a fastball over the left-centerfield wall.
He then replaced starting pitcher Zach Stevens on the mound and earned the save, allowing only a walk in the seventh.
Stevens pitched six innings and earned the win after allowing two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out seven Gulf Shores hitters.