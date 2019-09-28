Stanhope Elmore senior kicker Dylan Presciti is also a member of the Mustangs soccer squad.
Presciti said he doesn’t get a lot of chances to score on the pitch but had one of the biggest moments of his athletic career in front of him on the football field.
Presciti lined up a 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining and the game on the line as Stanhope was knotted with Smiths Station.
The snap was good. Presciti swung the leg. The kick was good.
Stanhope had completed a 14-point comeback to defeat Smiths Station 20-17 at Foshee-Henderson Stadium for its fourth straight win.
The Mustangs (5-1) trailed 17-3 at halftime of the non-region game after fumbling the ball four times — losing one which went for a touchdown — and gaining just 76 total offensive yards.
It was not a happy start to homecoming. It was a cooler and wetter finish for Mustangs coach Brian Bradford, whose excited players doused him in ice water.
Considering that temperatures at kickoff were in the high 90s, it wasn’t so bad.
“We came out very flat, and sometimes you get that on homecoming,” Mustangs coach Brian Bradford said. “We kept telling the guys (at halftime) to just go one play at a time, start chipping away at the scoreboard and get ourselves into position to win.”
The Mustangs took the second half kickoff and got a 31-yard return from Jeremy Thompson, which set up a 1-yard score from quarterback Andrew Rines.
Stanhope’s homecoming king Tra Duncan, who finished with 140 yards and a score on 19 carries, set up Presciti’s kick with a 34-yard run which brought the ball to the Panthers 13. After a timeout, Presciti set up for the kick.
“I was glad Tra got us down that far,” Presciti said. “I just focus on the kick. We practice it all the time, so there’s no pressure. I can’t even describe the feeling right now.”
Smiths Station (2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss. Tyler Walker missed a 41-yard field goal with 2:42 remaining to set up the final drive.
Panthers quarterback Corey Minton completed 8 of 19 passes for 163 yards while rushing for another 21 yards and a touchdown. Zane Faulk led the Panthers defense with nine tackles and 56-yard fumble recovery touchdown.
The Mustangs defense also came through, forcing three Smiths Station turnovers which resulted in 10 points.
William Whitlow led the way with 15 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery which led to a 33-yard field goal from Presciti for the game’s first points in the opening quarter.
After an interception from DJ McGhee, Duncan took a handoff from Rines and took it 70 yards to tie the game at 17-17 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. McGhee also had a fumble recovery.
Stanhope will look for its fifth straight win when it travels to Hohenburg Field to play Wetumpka, which the Mustangs defeated 34-28 in Millbrook last year.
“We just had to continue playing our assignments,” Whitlow said. “We play to a very high standard set by (Stanhope defensive coordinator) Hunter Adams. We got our nerves out and got our swagger back. It’s going to be just as tough next week.”