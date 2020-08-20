Class Region: 5A, Region 4
Coach: Jordan Cantrell, third year, 8-12 overall
Last year: 2-8, 0-6 in 4A, Region 4; missed postseason
Class Distribution: 7 seniors, 9 juniors, 24 sophomores, 16 freshmen
Stadium Name: Burt-Haynie Field
Stadium Location: 155 N. College St, Eclectic, AL 36024
There’s no denying what Elmore County’s biggest problem was in last year’s two-win season which included its first winless region slate since 1995. The Panthers struggled to build depth past their starting rotation and with so many players having to play both ways, the team was often worn out by the second half of several games.
Now, the Panthers are moving up to Class 5A for the first time in program history where they will be facing even bigger squads. Coach Jordan Cantrell knows it will be a challenge but he expects to have more numbers and talent to work with.
“The numbers are up,” Cantrell said. “The squad we had last year was really ready to work but we just ran out of gas a lot. This group works too. We just have to see if we have put it all together in these rough times. We have to execute for a whole game.”
Elmore County will be getting a big boost from its younger players as the roster lists 40 underclassmen, more players than all last year’s roster.
“It’s always great to see these guys come up,” Cantrell said. “They’re going to be put to the test early. It’s going to be fun to see how they respond.”
Some of those underclassmen will be thrown into some high-pressure positions and it’s going to start in the backfield. Sophomore Payton Stephenson has been taking a bulk of the snaps at quarterback with the team’s starters but Sean Darnell and Brody Ward are still in the mix and Cantrell said all three could be under center in the first game.
“We look for the skill set and we look for somebody that can lead the team,” Cantrell said. “They have to know the calls that need to be made. The cool thing about this group is they don’t care who plays what. They just want to play football. They’ll do whatever we need them to do to make our team successful.”
Whichever two players are not taking snaps, Cantrell said they all three will likely be lining up in the backfield in one position or another. The Panthers will also be relying on a group of players as a running back by committee with Zay Robinson, CJ Wilkes and Cody Hamburger expected to get plenty of carries as well.
Nate Jones is returning to his starting fullback role where he saw plenty of rushing opportunities along with several other responsibilities. Mason Carter and Ward have also seen reps at fullback so far.
“In the passing game, they’re going to be protecting and in the running game, they’ll be blocking,” Cantrell said. “They have to run some routes and carry the ball. They have to be very versatile in what they do.”
Cole Boothe is moving from the backfield to fill in the vacant starting spot at tight end. He will be joined by Christian Stepney and Cooper Rogers.
The receiving core is going to look very different as well with Garrett Allen and Reece Baker taking on starting roles. Jabari Murphy is also expecting to see some targets with Stone Svencer and Zion Reed in the rotation as well.
The Panthers are returning three starters on the offensive line including center Coby Mann, tackle Payton Hall and tackle Dylan Brown. Eli Simpson and Bam Autrey are expected to take up the other starting spots at guard.
Many of those players will be doubling on the defensive line as well. Mann, Brown and Hall will take up spots in the middle with Boothe, Stepney and Brandon White rotating at the defensive end spots.
“It’s going to be tough everywhere,” Cantrell said. “Some teams have two platoons but we’re going to have to play some guys both ways. At the line, you’re in the battle every play.”
Jones and Ward are returning to start at linebacker but the Panthers’ biggest defensive loss came from that spot after two-year starter Hayden Holton graduated. Elmore County will look to Simpson, Carter and Svencer to fill in the final starting role.
“That’s a big loss but we’re looking for these guys to make plays for us,” Cantrell said.
Allen and Wilkes are expected to be at the top of the cornerback rotation with Baker and Darnell taking on the starting safety roles.
“We talked about expectations when we started the summer,” Cantrell said. “We’re taking it week by week. We would love to go to the playoffs and we would love to be better than 2-8 but we’re just looking for the first game. The goal is to get there and beat Moody.”