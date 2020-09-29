Elmore County High School has suspended varsity football for one week due to COVID-19.
Three players have tested positive and 15 others are self-isolated due to exposure to a positive case of COVID-19.
“I have been coaching 14 years and this is something I’ve never seen and never had to deal with,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “I know it’s going to be tough. It’s tough that we don’t get to go practice today.”
Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines require 10 days self-isolation for positive cases of COVID-19, and the Alabama High School Athletic Association requires an additional five days of reacclimation before a student returns to competition. ADPH requires 14 days of self-isolation for exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 before a student returns to competition.
The Elmore County High School administration and coaching staff will reevaluate the team’s health status on Oct. 5 and discuss options. The ECHS coaching staff and administration regret the suspension, but they feel it is the most prudent and safest option to pursue at this time.
“We have to step up in adversity,” Cantrell said. “When we come back, we can still turn this thing around. We have got to get through this as a team. The kids are disappointed that they aren’t playing. They are still ready to get back to work.”
Elmore County was scheduled to make a trip to Sylacauga this Friday night for a region game with the Aggies but the Panthers will now have to cancel and will likely have to forfeit the game. A loss would drop Elmore County to 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in region play as the chances of ending an 8-year playoff drought seem less likely by the week.
If all goes well for the Panthers and the school’s reevaluation allows the team to return to the practice field next week which is currently slated as an off week for Elmore County. The Panthers do not have another game currently scheduled until Oct. 16 against Beauregard.
“It’s tough to tell for sure,” Cantrell said of how long the break will be. “There’s that tracing going on day-today so we don’t know how many players we will have if we get to come back Monday. We’re going to trust the administration that they are going to make the right decisions.”