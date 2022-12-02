Edgewood Academy was well represented in the AISA All-Star Football Game on Friday night.
Four Edgewood Academy athletes along with head coach Chad Michael were selected to play in the event. Michael served as an assistant coach while quarterback Austin Champion, defensive lineman Bryson Boone, and defensive back Bradley Boone each played in the game.
Bradley Brown also participated as the lone cheerleader from Edgewood Academy.
The Edgewood Academy players served as part of the East All-Star team, and they helped lead the East to a 36-22 win over the West team.
Champion, playing as one of the two quarterbacks on the team, passed for two touchdown passes in the game. He tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to put the East up, 22-15, in the third quarter, then passed for his second touchdown late in the fourth.
Following a safety that put the East up, 24-22, Champion connected on another deep touchdown pass to extend the East's lead to 30-22.
Both Bradley and Bryson Boone played on defense and helped hold the West to only one touchdown in the second half.