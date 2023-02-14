With nearly as much experience returning as possible, the Edgewood Academy baseball team is looking to make a big impact in AISA this season.
The Wildcats reached the second round of the playoffs a season ago before falling on the road. This year, Edgewood returns seven starters, including its top two pitchers on the mound.
A chunk of the team has not been involved in preseason practice so far due to the boys basketball team winning the state championship, but Jones is confident in what he’s seen from his guys so far.
“I think we look good so far in practice and preseason,” Jones said. “Returning eight seniors and sprinkling in about four juniors with most of those guys being starters last year, I think we should have a pretty good season.”
It all begins on the mound, and Jones has two pretty good ones who toe the rubber for the Wildcats. Bradley Boone and Walker Hall both return as starters. Both pitched right at 40 innings last season.
Hall had a 4.1 earned run average with only seven walks and 43 strikeouts in 41 innings, while Boone had a 4.2 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 38 innings.
“It’s huge to have both of them back,” Jones said. “You know what you’re going to get from both of them. Every time Walker gets on the mound, he’s going to keep you on the mound. And Bradley is going to get better every inning.”
They will headline the pitching staff, but they aren’t the only one. Logan Moomey will serve as the only left-handed pitcher, and Jones said he’s sitting around 82-84 miles per hour this season.
Two more right handers will look to pitch big relief innings in Hunter Reaves and Hamp Woodruff.
In the field, Edgewood returns seven starters, but they might not all be playing the same position as Jones has made some changes.
Wes Reeves, who played first base last season, made the move to third base, where he is more familiar. Taking his place at first base will be Bryson Boone and Brock Whitt. Whitt was one of the team’s best hitters last season as an eighth grader. He hit .312 with one home run.
In the middle of the infield is Ethan Evans at shortstop and Drew Allison at second base. Evans is taking over shortstop from Austin Champion, who has been moved to the outfield.
The biggest question in the infield is catcher, but Parker Shaw looks to have taken over that gig full time. Shaw has a strong arm and the team’s pitchers are beginning to believe in him and trust him.
“I’m very honest with our guys and I told them that we have enough depth at every position that we can flip-flop some guys this year and not really miss a beat,” Jones said.
In the outfield is Champion, whose speed and athleticism will better suit the Wildcats with him tracking down fly balls. Bradley Boone will play center field when he isn’t pitching, while Hunter Reeves, Cooper Hall, and Whitt will all play massive roles at any of the three various positions.
Edgewood Academy opened the season Tuesday at Springwood Academy.