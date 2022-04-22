The Edgewood Academy baseball team put together its best two-game performance of the season on Friday afternoon.
Edgewood Academy swept Lakeside School, 9-4 and 12-0, in the first round of the AISA Class AA baseball playoffs. The Wildcats advance to the second round of the playoffs next week and will visit Wilcox Academy.
The Wildcats knocked around 17 hits during the two games while Bradley Boone pitched six innings of two-run baseball in Game 1 and Walker Hall threw a three-inning no-hitter in Game 2.
“It’s good to see the team put a full two games together,” Edgewood Academy coach Justin Jones said. “It’s been a rocky, up-and-down season, so it’s good to see them put two good games together.”
Boone took the mound for Game 1 and proved why he was the Wildcats’ Game 1 starter. Edgewood’s ace allowed only two runs in 6+ innings, both of which came in the seventh inning.
He allowed only four hits and walked two batters in the game while striking out 10 batters. He struck out two or more batters in the first three innings, including three strikeouts in the third inning.
He earned the win and exited the game up 9-0 in the seventh.
“When Bradley takes the rubber, you know what you’re going to get,” Jones said. “He’s going to compete even if he doesn’t have his stuff and keep you in the game. That’s why he’s one of our go-to pitchers. You know what you’re going to get day in and day out. He has that mentality as a pitcher that he will toe the rubber and command the game.”
Hall toed the rubber in Game 2, and he threw a no-hitter against the visiting Lakeside School. Edgewood won the game, 12-0, in the third inning via mercy rule.
Hall allowed two hitters to reach base via error, but nothing else. He walked none and allowed no hits as he struck out seven hitters in three innings.
“Walker Hall threw all three innings and threw a really good game,” Jones said. “He filled it up and threw multiple pitches for strikes. He really kept them off balanced the whole time.”
Edgewood’s offense was all over any pitcher who took the mound for Lakeside during their nine innings of offense. The Wildcats had 17 hits, including four from first baseman Wes Reeves during the two games.
Brock Hitt added three hits, while multiple batters had two hits during the series.
“I enjoyed the way we swung it,” Jones said. “We’ve been on it all year and knew we could swing it. IT’s just about getting hot at the right time. Today showed how hard they’ve worked.”