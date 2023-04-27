Edgewood Academy is headed to the semi-finals.
The Edgewood Academy baseball team traveled to and defeated Pickens Academy, 3-0 and 11-2, in the second round of the AISA Class AA playoffs.
The Wildcats (19-16) have now won six-straight games and swept both of its opponents in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
“It looks like we’re finally carrying our momentum with us,” Edgewood coach Justin Jones said. “We got what we normally get from Walker Hall again. No runs from him. We swung the bat well today and capitalized on their mistakes when they made them. That’s what you have to do to beat a good ball club in the playoffs.”
Hall, which threw two complete games in the first round over Lakeside School, including a no-hitter, took the mound in Game 1. He pitched his third-consecutive complete game shutout while allowing only three hits and walking only one. He struck out three batters.
He was in a pitcher’s duel for much of Game 1 as southpaw Aidan Johnson took the mound for the Pirates. Jones knew Johnson would be a tough pitcher to score runs against, and he was.
The Wildcats didn’t scratch any runs across until the top of the seventh inning when Austin Champion doubled in two runs to go up, 2-0. He later scored on a wild pitch and that was all the run support Hall needed.
“Johnson, their best arm, gave us a run for our money for a little bit,” Jones said. “We got a couple of runners on and Austin opened the gates for us with that double. He left a pitch over the middle and Austin did a good job of hitting the ball hard.”
Champion’s big hit started the offense for the rest of the day. After winning 3-0 in Game 1, the Edgewood offense started knocking the ball all over the park. The Wildcats scored 11 runs in Game 2, their third double-digit scoring game in the playoffs.
In that game, Edgewood had nine hits while also taking advantage of seven Pickens errors.
Drew Allison and Jackson Hudson each had two hits while five other Wildcats each added one. Allison had two RBIs to go along with his two hits.
“To me, it looked like we just finally settled in,” Jones said. “We played tight in the first game but once we scored one or two runs, it was like a weight was lifted off our shoulders. We turned around and started having fun and played the game we love.”
Edgewood awaits the results of the quarterfinals matchup between Jackson Academy and Abbeville Christian. The Wildcats will travel to whichever team advances on Wednesday, May 3.