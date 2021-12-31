The Edgewood Academy baseball team will host its Annual First Pitch Banquet on January 7, 2022.
The banquet, which helps raise money so the Edgewood team can continue building its locker room and buy bats for the 2022 season, will be held at the Wetumpka Civic Center on Jan. 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Wetumpka Civic Center is located at 410 South Main Street.
Tickets are $50 per person or $25 per Edgewood Academy student and can be bought at eventbrite.com. The link for tickets can be found at www.edgewoodacademy.org or on the Edgewood Academy Baseball social media accounts.
The banquet will feature two speakers - Auburn University head baseball coach Butch Thompson and Atlanta Braves closing pitcher and World Series Champion Will Smith.
“The banquet will feature Will Smith and Butch Thompson,” Edgewood coach Justin Jones said. “We will also have a silent auction with memorabilia from Alabama, Auburn and Atlanta plus some. It all goes back to our program. It goes back to the boys and makes it where we can buy stuff for them.”
Both Thompson and Smith quickly bit at the chance to speak at the event. Jones played for Thompson at Auburn when Thompson was the pitching coach, and the two have stayed close over the years.
Jones and Smith have been close friends for several years now.
“Those were the first two people I asked to see if they’d be interested and they said of course,” Jones said. “I know coach Patrick McCarthy from Faulkner University will also be in attendance, so it will be a good night for baseball people.”