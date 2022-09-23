Edgewood Academy’s Austin Champion made the most of his return from injury.
Champion, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, scored the game-winning touchdown run in the final 30 seconds to lead Edgewood Academy past Fort Dale, 21-14, on Friday night.
After scrambling for a big run on third down that set up a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, Champion kept the ball himself again and scored a 1-yard touchdown run for the game-winning touchdown.
“They fought all night,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said of his Wildcats. “We challenged them on Monday and Tuesday and had some physical days of practice, and we told them we had to continue to fight. We did that tonight.”
While Champion did the late scoring, Edgewood’s defense came up with a huge stop of their own late in the game.
Fort Dale had a 4th-and-1 and was driving down the field with two minutes left, and defensive lineman Bryson Boone burst through the line of scrimmage and recorded a tackle for loss to force the turnover on downs.
Edgewood then started driving down the field and faced a 4th-and-9 of their own. Champion hit Brody Whitt for a first down and the team just kept moving down the field, mostly on the ground. Champion then made back-to-back plays on third down and the first-and-goal to give the Wildcats the win.
“We made one more play,” Michael said.
The fourth-down conversion wasn’t the only big play that Whitt made on the night. He caught a touchdown pass on the team’s opening drive of the game while running back Gabe LeMaster broke a 65-yard touchdown run for the team’s second touchdown of the night.
LeMaster recorded over 100 yards rushing while Champion added 70 yards on the ground.
Champion missed last week’s game due to a concussion, but was able to return this week.
“He’s started a bunch of games for us here and when you have him back there, it gives you some options with other guys at skill positions,” Michael said. “It balances us out more when he’s at quarterback. His experience showed with those third and fourth down plays late in the game.” Edgewood Academy hosts Banks Academy next Friday night.