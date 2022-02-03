Edgewood Academy's Austin Champion plays against Lakeside School in the first round of the AISA AAA tournament at Edgewood Academy in Elmore on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Edgewood won the game 58-26.[Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
The Edgewood Academy boys basketball team continued its hot streak as the Wildcats raced past Lakeside in the first round of the AISA Class AA playoffs on Thursday.
Edgewood Academy, which has won six of its last eight games, beat visiting Lakeside School, 58-26. The Wildcats (11-16) advance to the Elite Eight and will play No. 1 seed Escambia Academy on Wednesday at 1:30 at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a groove here lately and playing good basketball,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “Hopefully it’s at the right time. We will see as we move on. I’m just proud of the guys for not letting the adversity from the beginning of the year linger to the end. They’ve stayed focused on the goal and it’s paying off right now.”
Edgewood held an early one-point lead, 5-4, four and a half minutes into the game. The Wildcats had only one field goal up to that point, but junior guard Austin Champion and eighth grader Thomas Justiss sparked a big run for the team.
Champion and Justiss pushed the team on a 15-0 run to end the first quarter, with each of them adding three layups. Cooper Hall added a layup, and Edgewood led 20-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Edgewood’s run continued into the second quarter with Gabe Lemaster banking in a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 23-4 before Lakeside scored again.
Edgewood held Lakeside without a field goal for over nine minutes of game times and never looked back from their near 20-point lead.
“I told the guys to just focus on defense, focus on their assignments, and execute our game plan to the best of their ability,” Free said of the run. “Everybody has a different ability on our team, and I told them to just go out there and do that and to not be special. We don’t want a special player, we want to be special as a team.”
Champion sparked the offense, but most of it came from his play on defense. He had three steals in the first half alone, and that led to three breakaway layups.
He led all scorers with 12 points at halftime, outscoring Lakeside by himself. Lakeside was able to make three field goals in the second quarter and tried to cut into the lead, but Champion and Edgewood kept the pressure on and led, 34-10, at halftime.
“We got Austin. That’s what he is for us,” Free said of Champion. “He is our best player and he is our leader and we rely on him night after night. The good thing is that we’ve developed some depth behind him and he’s playing more free now that he isn’t as pressed. He has people around him to help him.”
Champion led the game with 17 points, but he got plenty of help from his supporting cast. Justiss added 10 points in the game, nine of which came in the separating first quarter, while Hall added 10 points and Brody Whitt scored seven.