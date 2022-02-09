The Edgewood Academy boys basketball team put up one heckuva fight, but the Wildcats fell just short in the AISA Class AA quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon.
No. 1 seed Escambia Academy beat Edgewood, 56-51, in the AISA Elite Eight matchup. The Wildcats saw their season come to an end with the loss, and they finished 11-17 on the year.
Edgewood and Escambia were tied, 47-47, with just over one minute left in the game when the Cougars hit back-to-back layups and made two free throws following a miss and a turnover from Edgewood.
Edgewood was able to cut the lead to four points twice in the final minute, but couldn’t cut it any closer as Escambia pulled out the win.
“I felt like we rushed things at the end and gave them a couple of possessions, and they ended up winning by a couple of possessions,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “They made a few more plays than we did down the stretch. I can’t tell you how proud I am of all our guys. It was a phenomenal effort for them today. I wish we could’ve came out on top.”
Edgewood Academy was able to take its biggest lead of the game early, 16-8, in the first quarter, but Escambia finished the quarter on a 9-0 run over the last three minutes to take a 17-16 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter was more of back-and-forth basketball from each team, and the teams were tied 27-27 at the break. A big reason for Edgewood staying in the game was the offensive play of Austin Champion, who Escambia had no answer for on defense.
Champion scored 20 total points in the game, highest on either team, and scored 11 of those points in the first half to keep his team tied. He went on to score four of the team’s 12 points in the third quarter, and the two teams were tied 39-39 going into the final frame.
Champion gave Edgewood a lead midway through the fourth quarter with a layup-and-1 to put the Wildcats up, 45-43, but Escambia proved to be too much as they ended the game on a 13-6 run to win it.
“Austin is a heckuva basketball player physically, but he’s also very smart,” Free said. “He’s our leader and puts us in positions to be successful. When he does his job, he capitalizes and he finishes.”
Edgewood, despite coming up just short, finished the year on quite the run. The Wildcats started their basketball season on a rough note and were just 5-14 on January 11. They then went on to win five of their last seven games to end the regular season, then won in the first round of the AISA playoffs against Lakeside.
They did that while starting three juniors and two eighth graders on their team, and playing multiple teams starting almost all seniors. Edgewood won’t lose a single player on their team going into next season.
“I’m super proud of our guys,” Free said. “We’re really young and most of the teams in the state are going to have to get rid of some guys with seniors graduating. We don’t have to do that. This group has given the effort all year to lay the foundation for next year and hopefully make a run at it.”