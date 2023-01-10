The Edgewood Academy boys basketball team used a massive run to claim a division victory on Tuesday night.
In the Wildcats’ first home game in over a month, Edgewood Academy beat Hooper Academy, 65-32, to move to 2-0 in division play.
The Wildcats trailed Hooper, 22-21, midway through the second quarter, but proceeded to go on a 37-0 run across 10 minutes of game time to take a commanding lead.
They ended the first half on a 19-0 run to take a 40-22 lead, then started the second half by scoring 18-straight points.
“I think it really was our second group came in and gave us a jolt of energy that we were lacking with our first group tonight,” Edgewood head coach Darryl Free said. “I thought we got a little bit winded and weren’t playing clean with our first group, but the second group came in and really ignited our team and got us back into the game with high energy.”
Thomas Justiss was one of the key components of starting the big run. After being held to only two points in the first quarter, the freshman took over in the second. He scored 10 points, all within the 19-0 run to end the half, and ended the first half with 12 points.
He was tied with Brody Whitt, who hit four 3-pointers, for the team-high in points at the half.
“Thomas is completely capable of being one of our primary scoring threats,” Free said. “Being a ninth grader, he’s still learning how to handle certain situations, but that was a big quarter for him. We pulled him to the side and told him he’s capable of scoring like that, and we’re starting to count on him for that.”
(GIRLS) Edgewood Academy 70, Hooper Academy 43
The Edgewood girls raced out to a big lead on Tuesday night and never looked back. The Wildcats, which are still undefeated on the year, move to 2-0 in division play. Lindsey Brown led all scorers with 19 points, but she had a little help from the team’s sharpshooters.
Lexie Smith and Aubrey Newton both hit three 3-pointers and scored in double digits to help pace the Wildcats. Smith, only an eighth grader, had 15 points on the night while Newton added 12 points.
“Lexie has been hurt, and we knew her coming back was going to be huge for us,” Free said. “She’s a scoring threat and a great defensive player, and her coming into the game really loosens up Aubrey and makes it where Aubrey doesn’t have to do as much. Them two coming together and working together at the same time has been huge for us. They give us that little bit extra that we need.”