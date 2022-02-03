The Edgewood boys basketball team is playing its best basketball at the right time.
Edgewood Academy, which sports a 10-16 overall record this year, has won five of its last seven games as it enters the AISA Class AA playoffs.
Edgewood Academy, the No. 2 seed out of Area 2, will host Area 1’s No. 3 seed Lakeside School on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The winner of the game will advance to the AISA Elite Eight tournament next week.
“We preached all year that our schedule at the beginning of the year was going to be tough, especially coming in with such an inexperienced team,” coach Darryl Free said. “We just wanted to stay focused and get to area and hoped it would pay off. So far, it’s started to pay off. We’ve started to play some better basketball as of late.”
Edgewood Academy only returned one starter from its team a year ago, junior point guard Austin Champion. So as the season got started, the Wildcats found themselves with no experience and a brutal schedule.
Edgewood won its season opener, then went on to drop seven of their next eight games. On January 11, Free’s team was sitting with a 5-14 record and had four-straight area games in front of them.
They reeled off three of four wins during that stretch to secure the No. 2 seed in the area, with the only loss coming to No. 1 seed Autauga Academy.
Despite the loss 15-point loss to Autauga, Edgewood was leading that game by three points heading into the fourth quarter. And it was a big improvement from the two team’s first matchup, when Autauga beat Edgewood by 40 points.
“It’s really just staying locked in and staying focused throughout the year,” Free said. “We had to understand that our schedule was brutal. I would be willing to say one of, if not the most difficult in our association. Once we got into our area, it was just to play our game and we were able to get some wins and build some confidence. Once we were able to get some confidence, things started to turn around a little bit.”
One of the biggest keys to finding success late in the season was finding additional scorers to help complement Champion.
Champion leads the Wildcats in scoring with 16.3 points per game this year. He’s the only player in double digits, but junior Cooper Hall is pretty close.
Hall is averaging 9.8 ppg, and he’s just gotten better and better over the course of the year. During the last seven games when Edgewood has gotten hot, he has scored 15 points or more in four of them.
He scored a career-high 24 points in a win over Cornerstone Christian on Jan. 25.
“Cooper Hall has been a real emergence as one of our post players,” Free said. “He’s been able to be a second threat with right about 10 ppg. He gives Austin a relief valve and makes it where Austin doesn’t have to score it all.”
Edgewood also gotten two minutes from two eighth graders - 6-foot-3 Brock Whitt and 6-foot-1 Thomas Justiss. Both have been starting since Christmas, and are averaging about 10 ppg and 7 rebounds per game together.
The matchup with Lakeside will not be the first time the two schools have met this year.
Edgewood hosted Lakeside on Dec. 17, and the Wildcats walked away with a 57-47 win in the game.
Lakeside, much like Edgewood, is a young team with some talented scorers. Sophomore guard Ileek Quinn leads the team with 20.8 ppg, while eighth grader Jayden Buckhannon adds 10.8 ppg.
“Lakeside is a lot like us,” Free said. “They’re a really young basketball team and they’ve got some pieces that can give us trouble. Their record doesn’t show their talent because they also play a hard schedule. We have to respect them and know what they’re capable of.”