It didn’t come easy, but the Edgewood Academy boys basketball ended Friday night with a championship win.
Edgewood Academy beat rival Autauga Academy, 43-40, in the AISA Class AA State Championship at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
It is the first state championship for the Wildcats (23-4) since the 2019 season and the second boys championship for head coach Darryl Free. It is Free’s third overall basketball championship at Edgewood, including his girls win earlier Friday afternoon.
“I feel like I can breathe for the first time in a couple of weeks,” head coach Darryl Free said through tears. “The girls win was special, and they’ve been uber successful last year and in volleyball. But this one, this one was special for these guys.”
“This has been two years in the making,” head coach Darryl Free said. “This team last year really struggled in close games, so we’ve preached mental toughness all year. We were setting up a game like that tonight. With Austin (Champion) hurt, we knew we would have some adversity. But we ended up putting a run together at the third and were able to hold them off.”
Edgewood had to change its entire game due to star point guard Austin Champion being hurt.
The senior was fouled hard in the semifinal game Thursday, and injured his foot. With him being limited, the team was forced to work the offense through ninth grader Thomas Justiss and senior Cooper Hall.
The team did that as Hall and Justiss combined for 14 of the team’s 20 points in the first half, but the team found themselves down 23-20 at the break.
Autauga was able to take a 25-20 lead in the first few seconds of the third quarter, but Edgewood went on a massive run to take the lead.
Justiss cut the lead to three points, then Hall quickly gave Edgewood its final lead of the game. He scored on a layup to cut the lead to one, then stole the ball at mid court and laid the ball in again to give Edgewood a 26-25 lead.
Champion followed that with his first points of the night on a corner 3-pointer, and Edgewood took a 33-27 lead into the final quarter.
Edgewood was able to push its lead out to eight points early in the fourth, but Autauga never went away and cut the lead to two points on back-to-back 3-pointers.
The two teams went back-and-forth the rest of the game, and Edgewood was holding on to a 41-40 lead with just 16 seconds left and inbounding the ball. The Wildcats were able to run off 10 seconds of the clock before shooting a 1-and-1.
JB Collier, who entered the game when Champion fouled out with 16 seconds left, was the player fouled. He went to the free throw line and hit both shots for his only two points of the night to put the team up by three and secured the win.
“JB Collier, a senior, he’s had a roller coaster ride his entire career,” Free said. “He’s talented and he’s really stepped up for us the last third of this season and embraced a bigger role. To see a kid like that who has been through so much and wanted it so bad. He’s grown up with these guys. I know these guys can’t be more excited for him and I don’t think it can happen for a better kid.”