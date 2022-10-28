Edgewood Academy was no match for the AISA’s second-ranked team on Friday night.
No. 2 Lee-Scott Academy beat visiting Edgewood Academy, 55-0, in a non-region matchup on Friday night.
The Wildcats (5-5), which had won three straight games entering the matchup, were shutout for the first time this season and first time sine September of 2021. The 55 points Edgewood gave up is the most they’ve given up all season.
With the win, Lee-Scott remained undefeated on the season. The Warriors enter the playoffs next season with a 10-0 record and have allowed only 50 points the entire season. Their shutout of Edgewood Academy is their fifth shutout of the season.
Edgewood now turns its attention to Banks Academy next week in the first round of the playoffs. The Wildcats, which finished region play with a 3-1 record, earned the No. 2 seed and will host a playoff game for the first time since 2019.
They will face Banks next Friday night at home. The two teams faced each other already on Sept. 29, with Banks winning 47-19. Since that win, however, Edgewood has won three of its last four games.