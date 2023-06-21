Coming off a AISA Class AA semifinals appearance a year ago, Edgewood could have a tough go of it this football season. The Wildcats graduated a handful of star players, including three-year starting quarterback Austin Champion.
The Wildcats face a tough test this season with their schedule as they host two defending state champions in Lowndes Academy (A) and Lee-Scott Academy (AAA) as well as multiple teams which reached the state semifinals.
Edgewood’s 10 opponents from a year ago had a combined 60-51 overall record a year ago, while four teams had seven wins or more.
Edgewood will open the season with three of its first four games coming against teams that had a losing record a year ago. Unfortunately, all three of those games will be played on the road with trips to Fort Dale, Autauga Academy, and Abbeville.
Edgewood is 0-4 in its last four matchups with Autauga Academy, and the Wildcats have not won since 2013. On the other hand, Edgewood has won seven-straight against Fort Dale and has not lost since 2009.
Edgewood will play Hooper in mid-October, and the Wildcats have dominated the matchup this century. Edgewood has won nine-straight in the series and outscored Hooper, 90-20, the last three years. The most one-sided series on the schedule is Lakeside School, which Edgewood has won 13-straight against.
GAMES TO WATCH
In the last four games between Edgewood Academy and Macon-East, the two teams have split 2-2. In two of those games, Edgewood has pulled out a one-point victory. In 2019, Edgewood won 70-69 in overtime. Last season, Edgewood won 35-34 on a failed two-point conversion attempt following a successful Macon-East hail mary pass.
In a fairly new series, Edgewood will face Banks Academy again this year. The two teams met twice last season, both at home for the Wildcats. In the regular season, Banks Academy won by three touchdowns. But in the postseason, Edgewood’s defense stepped up and the Wildcats pulled out a one-score victory.
The rivalry game between Edgewood and Autauga Academy is always fun to watch. The Generals have won four-straight, including a 15-point victory last season, but the Generals lost some key players from last year’s squad. The matchup will be close again.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Clayton Hussey - Lowndes Academy quarterback
Hussey proved last season to be one of the best players in all of AISA as he led Lowndes Academy to the AISA Class A state championship. In the championship game, he accounted for three touchdowns. The dual-threat star can score on any play through the air or on the ground.
Dalton Nickles, Macon East linebacker
Nickles made his presence known last season as the star senior led the Knights in tackles. He is one of the best returning players in all of AISA and while he mainly plays middle linebacker, he will occasionally play safety or move to offense and play quarterback.
Quenterrius Chandler, Banks Academy defensive lineman/running back
Chandler, which is one of the most physical players Edgewood will see all year, is a force to be messed with on the line. At 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Banks was constantly in opposing team’s backfields last year as he racked up over 10 tackles per game while also serving as one of the team’s running backs.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – Edgewood Academy at Fort Dale
Aug. 25 – Edgewood Academy at Autauga Academy
Sept. 01 – Chambers Academy at Edgewood Academy
Sept. 08 – Edgewood Academy at Abbeville Christian School
Sept. 15 – Lowndes Academy at Edgewood Academy
Sept. 22 – BYE
Sept. 29 – Edgewood Academy at Banks Academy
Oct. 06 – Macon East at Edgewood Academy
Oct. 13 – Edgewood Academy at Hooper Academy
Oct. 19 – Lakeside School at Edgewood Academy
Oct. 27 – Lee Scott at Edgewood Academy
Editor's Note: This is Part 1 of a six-part series this summer. Each week I will take a look at one of the county's schedules leading up to fall camp.