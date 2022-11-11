The Edgewood Academy football season came to an end on Thursday night.
Edgewood Academy lost to undefeated Patrician Academy, 42-14, to end the Wildcats season with a 6-6 record in the AISA Class AA semfinals.
"I'm just super proud of the boys," head coach Chad Michael said. "They could have quit and turned the season in at 2-4 but they still came to practice and still worked hard. Then we finished the season 4-2 with those two loses coming to Lee-Scott and Patrician, which are arguably the two best teams in the league. I'm not sure anyone thought we could be in the semifinals this year except for the ones in that locker room."
Patrician Academy scored the game’s first four touchdowns as the Saints jumped out to a 28-point lead just before the first half ended.
Quarterback Tate Boykin scored three of the team’s first four touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, while Carson Coody scored the other on a 52-yard touchdown run.
Edgewood’s offense was held in check for most of the night, but the Wildcats were able to break off two touchdowns. The first came just 15 seconds after Patrician scored its fourth touchdown.
Following a long kickoff return, quarterback Austin Champion found Gabe LeMaster for a 32-yard touchdown pass to cut the score to 28-7 with two seconds left in the first half.
Patrician answered with two more touchdowns of its own, but Edgewood scored the final touchdown midway through the fourth quarter when Chance McDaniel scored on a 17-yard rushing touchdown.
The Edgewood offense mustered up 137 yards of total offense. Champion, who has been a stellar player for Edgewood the last two seasons, finished 10 of 19 for 88 yards and one touchdown in his final start.
LeMaster had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Bradley Boone finished the game with four total touches for 26 yards.
Despite the loss, the Edgewood defense held Patrician under its scoring average this year. The Saints average 45 points per game, and only four teams had held the Saints under 48 points this season.
The loss rounds out the third complete season for head coach Chad Michael, and his second time in two years to lead the Wildcats to the semifinals.