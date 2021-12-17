Lindsey Brown and the Edgewood Academy girls basketball team proved to be too much to handle on Friday night.
Edgewood Academy beat Lakeside Academy, 52-33, in a Top 3 showdown in the AISA-AA ranks. Brown, Edgewood’s star sophomore point guard, scored a game-high 29 points to lead her team to victory.
Edgewood, which entered the game as the No. 3 team in AISA-AA, moves to 8-4 with the win. Lakeside, which was No. 2, falls to 3-2 overall.
“I think this makes a statement of where we want to go this season,” Edgewood coach Jason Fisher said. “I told the girls that we are going to have to scrap for every point we get in every game. We have been playing pretty good lately. Everything is in front of us that we want to do, and they’ve bought into that.”
His Edgewood team certainly had to scrap for every point in the first quarter. For the first four minutes of the game, both teams were held scoreless but a timeout was called with the score still sitting at 0-0.
Out of the timeout, Brown hit a free throw and Kennedy Mensch followed with a layup to put Edgewood up 3-2, then Brown hit two 3-pointers and two more free throws while Avery White added a layup to put Edgewood up, 13-2, after one quarter.
“We were kind of sluggish to start the game,” Fisher said. “We did have exams this week, so it was a slow week. I was a little worried and concerned we would come out slow. During that timeout that Lakeside called, I told them that we need to turn it on and leave no doubt in their mind who they’re playing.”
Lakeside’s Chloe Helms started the second quarter on fire, and she scored seven straight points on two layups and a 3-pointer to cut Edgewood’s lead to 13-9, but the Wildcats bounced back with a run of their own.
Behind four points from Brown, three points from Jaylyn Strength and two points from White, Edgewood ended the second quarter on a 9-2 run and took a 22-11 lead at the break.
“Our identity is defense, and we are defensive minded team. That’s what we do. The old saying is defense wins championship, and that’s what I tell them every day. If we are going to win it, we are going to win it on the defensive side. That’s what we did it tonight. We shut down one of the better teams in AA. We made a statement in AA this year.”
The Wildcats pushed their lead out to as much as 17 in the third quarter and 22 in the fourth quarter behind Brown’s offensive outburst. Brown came out of the first half with 13 points, but more than doubled her scoring total in the third quarter alone.
Brown, who was the only player on the Edgewood roster to score in the third quarter, scored 16 points in the third quarter to give her 29 total in the game.
She hit three 3-pointers in the quarter (five total) and added three layups and a free throw. After her third 3-point in the quarter put Edgewood up by 17, Fisher turned to his bench and said “Lindsey’s found her shot.”
With her 16 third quarter points, Edgewood led 38-21 going into the final frame.
“She’s been struggling to shoot the three all year up until tonight,” Fisher said. “We’ve worked with her shot. We’ve worked every day in the gym and we’ve tried to fix her shot. She finally found it and she’s now confident in her shot. You saw that tonight.”
Edgewood’s starters sat most of the fourth quarter, but the bench found success to help extend the big lead even more.
Senior Molly Snow hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while Dominique Talley and Marley Eldridge each added two points.