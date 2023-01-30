The Edgewood Academy girls basketball team ended the regular season with an undefeated record.
Edgewood Academy beat visiting Lowndes Academy, 55-34, in the Wildcats’ regular season finale and senior night. Edgewood now has a 24-0 record this season and has won 27 straight games dating back to last year’s playoff run.
They’ve won 45 of their last 47 games.
It was the third win of the season for Edgewood Academy over Lowndes, and by far the biggest to date. Edgewood only beat Lowndes by 10 and six points in their last two matchups.
“It’s huge, and even bigger to do this against as quality of a team as Lowndes,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said of going undefeated. “To come in and have a statement game at home going into the playoffs. We haven’t been playing our best basketball game as of late, but this one seems like the most complete game we’ve played all year long.”
Edgewood trailed early in the game, 9-7, but went on a quick 6-0 run to end the first quarter and took a four-point lead. That lead was pushed out to 14 points by halftime, and the Lady Wildcats doubled up the visitors by the end of the third quarter, 44-22.
Star junior Lindsey Brown led all scorers in the game with 25 points while junior Madison Martin added 12 points.
Jaylyn Strength, celebrating her Senior Night, added 14 points to help the win.
On the boys side of things, Edgewood won a close matchup against Lowndes, 47-36. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 20-4 overall record and have won five straight and 11 of their last 12 games.
“For the guys to have a 20-win regular season is huge for this program,” Free said. “I am so proud of them. That builds momentum for us as a program and for us going into the playoffs next week.”
The game served as an offensive struggle for most of the Wildcats, but junior Brody Whitt didn’t have any problem scoring. Whitt led all scorers with 18 points on the night and hit five 3-pointers. He did not miss any of his five shots from behind the arc.
“Brody stepped up for us,” Free said. “He had the hot hand from the outside. When one guy isn’t hitting, we preach that someone else has to step up.”
Along with the win, both teams, coaching staff, and fans were sporting “Shooting 2 Change” t-shirts to support the foundation and help build awareness for Autism.
Shooting 2 Change is a statewide basketball event that was created to spread autism acceptance through athletics. It was started in 2015 and has grown every year. Free is one of over 200 high school coaches and teams to help support the cause.
South Alabama, Troy, and Auburn basketball teams have also worn the t-shirts to help promote.
“I had a coach reach out about this initiative, and I thought it was a great opportunity to bring some attention and awareness to,” Free said of supporting the cause. “Any way that we can do that, we want to reach out and give back to the community however we can.”