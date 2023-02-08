The Edgewood Academy girls basketball team is headed back to the state championship.
Edgewood Academy beat Sparta Academy, 66-32, in the AISA Class AA Semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats (26-0) now advance to the state championship for the second-straight season.
They’ll face Lakeside School at 1 p.m. Friday at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Edgewood’s domination on Wednesday began at the tip. Madison Martin won the tip for Edgewood Academy, and the Wildcats raced out to a strong 24-6 lead after the first quarter.
Sparta was never able to cut the lead any closer than 14 points the rest of the game.
“The run that we came out on in the beginning of the game was vital,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “But more importantly was the fact that we were able to sustain aggression throughout the game without fouling. We executed our game plan at a very high level.”
Sparta came out in the first quarter trying to press, and Edgewood was consistently able to beat the press and earned easy layup after easy layup throughout the entire quarter.
That led to eight points on layups from senior Jaylyn Strength, and four points each from junior Madison Martin and eighth grader Lexie Smith. Lindsey Brown was able to hit two 3-pointers to keep the defense honest.
“They’re a tremendous pressing team, so the game plan was to get the ball out quick and don’t let them set up,” Free said. “If we have that girl who leaks out, then take the shot. We thought that would only help us by making them make adjustments. Our girls did a great job.”
The first quarter was just a quick glimpse of the games that Strength and Brown were going to have. Brown led all scorers in the game with 24 points, with most of those points coming off free throws.
Sparta continued fouling the entire game and was called for 31 fouls. That led to Brown shooting 17 free throws, which she made 12 of.
Strength was right behind her with 18 points. She made seven layups and four free throws in the game.
The two combined for 42 points, which was 10 more than Sparta’s entire team was able to score.
“They’ve been playing sports together since they were little girls, and that translates to every sport they play,” Free said of Brown and Strength. “They’re best friends on and off the court, and it was great to see Jaylyn have a great first half. She took a lot of bumps but kept getting up.”