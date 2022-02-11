For the first time in school history, the Edgewood Academy girls basketball team is playing for the state championship.
Edgewood Academy beat South Choctaw Academy, 46-34, in the AISA Class AA semifinals on Friday afternoon. Edgewood (22-6) led by only one point heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored South Choctaw 17-6 in the fourth to pull away and secure the win.
The Lady Wildcats will face the winner of Southern Academy and Sparta Academy in the AISA state championship on Monday, Feb. 14 at noon at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.
“This team is special,” Edgewood coach Jason Fisher said. “ All 11 of our players. It’s hard to put into words what they mean to me and my family. They’re like my own kids. We have times when we butt heads, but there’s times when we have fun. I told them that if they kept playing loose, good things would happen. They played loose in the second half.”
Edgewood trailed in the game, 20-19, at the halftime break. But Fisher’s team stayed lose like he told them to, and they pulled ahead in the third quarter and never looked back.
Lindsey Brown scored the first seven points of the quarter on two layups and three free throws, and she put Edgewood up, 26-25 with just over three minutes left in the quarter.
Shortly after taking their first lead of the second half, senior wing Kennedy Mensch got free on a breakaway and scored a layup-and-1 to put Edgewood Academy up, 29-25.
South Choctaw was able to cut the lead to one point later in the game, but Mensch’s 3-point play late in the third quarter put the Lady Wildcats up for good.
“She’s our spark-plug,” Fisher said of Mensch. “Kennedy transferred in this year from Auburn High School and when you see her at practice, you don’t see as much aggressiveness from her as you do in a game. But then she gets out there and a light switch comes on and it’s a totally different person. We are so glad to have her.”
Edgewood led by one point, 29-28, when the final quarter started. That lead was quickly pushed out as the Lady Wildcats opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run. Lindsey Brown scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, while Jaylyn Strength added four points and Madison Martin added four.
Strength started the fourth quarter run with a layup, then Brown added four free throws as Edgewood pushed its lead out to 11 points with only two minutes left.
South Choctaw’s only field goal of the fourth quarter came with two minutes left and cut Edgewood’s lead to eight points, but that was as close as they could get it.
Edgewood has been dominant in the fourth quarter during its tournament run, outscoring Lowndes Academy and South Choctaw Academy by a combined 38-15 in the fourth quarter.
“When the third quarter ends, I challenge them,” Fisher said. “I tell them that every fourth quarter is ours. You win the fourth quarter, you win the ball game. They buy into it and they go. They’re just special.”