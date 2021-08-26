When Edgewood Academy takes the field this weekend against Hooper Academy, the Wildcats will have the challenge of not knowing their opponent as well as they could.
Hooper Academy did not play its season-opener against Coosa Valley Academy last Friday after all football and volleyball games at Coosa Valley were canceled. Edgewood, however, started its season off wit ha 32-13 win over Southern Academy.
Now, Edgewood Academy hosts Hooper Academy this Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at Charles P. Storrs Field at Edgewood Stadium, and the Wildcats don’t have much film on their opponent.
“Coach Baker does a really good job over there,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said of Hooper. “They had a winning season, the first one they’ve had in a long time, last year. So they’re going to have their guys ready to play. They didn’t play last week so we are kind of going into it blind as far as knowing exactly what they’re going to do and who their players are.”
Michael isn't completely in the dark about Hooper. The two teams played each other last year, with Edgewood winning, 27-0.
There’s been no coaching turnover from last season at Hooper, so Michael knows the Colts will come into the game with a run-oriented offense and a large offensive line.
“You try to prepare for what they’ve done in the past,” Michael said. “You have to mix some things in there, some situational things, and hope your guys understand them when they come up. Just have to try to be as prepared as you can.”
Michael feels confident that his team will be able to handle Hooper’s rushing attack. The Wildcats shutout Southern in the first half last week, and only allowed two touchdowns late in the game.
There will have to be improvements, however, and Michael said his team will have to get all 11 defenders to the football as quick as possible and they will have to improve on winning the point of attack and getting a good pad level.
While Hooper will run more often than not, Edgewood proved in Week 1 it can find success both on the ground and through the air. Running back Bradley Boone rushed 16 times for 180 yards last week, while quarterback Austin Champion finished 11 of 17 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
All three of his touchdowns went to senior receiver Trevor Rodie, who finished with five catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our offensive line did a really good job of opening holes, which led the way for Bradley to get 180 rushing yards,” Michael said. “He wasn’t even getting touched until the second level. I thought we did a really good job of making plays. We were able to stretch the field vertically. Offensively i thought we were able to make some big plays, explosive plays, especially from Trevor Rodie.”
Hooper will have an idea of what Edgewood likes to do based off of last week’s performance, but the Wildcats used a pretty simplified version of their offense.
With only two offensive starters returning from last year, along with Champion only playing two games at quarterback last year, Michael didn’t include his entire offense in the playbook yet.
Michael believes that less is more, especially early in the season, and the more stuff you include in the playbook the more complicated it gets. So the Wildcats will continue to focus and learn what they do well, and they will expand on those aspects of the game to get even better."