The Edgewood Academy volleyball and football teams both hosted youth camps this week for players ages 5 to 13.
The main focus for each camp was teaching kids the fundamentals but that varied from kid to kid depending on age, abilities and experience.
On Monday morning, the volleyball team hosted 16 campers. The morning session consisted of teaching the players how to correctly pass and hit the ball accurately. As the week progressed, first-year coach Brad Starks continued teaching the younger players the basics and had his more experienced varsity players help with the more advanced campers.
He said the team was hoping to reach double digits, and he was pleasantly surprised to see 16 campers on Monday.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald The Edgewood Academy volleyball team held a youth camp for ages 5-13 this week.
“I think it’s really exciting for these campers,” Starks said. “They come in and they get to see the college-bound players we have and the championship banners and they think ‘Maybe in five or six years, I’ll be doing the same thing.’ The number of campers we have is nice because we have one varsity player per camper so every single person is getting plenty of individual attention.”
While the 16 volleyball campers learned in the Edgewood gymnasium, the football team took its players out to the field.
Head coach and athletic director Chad Michael spread multiple stations across the football and practice fields and helped 20 campers learn various skills. On Monday morning, Edgewood had both offensive and defensive drills.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald The Edgewood Academy football coaches and players held a youth camp to help teach the fundamentals of football this week.
Among those were drills teaching players how to tackle, how to correctly hold the football so they don’t fumble, how to backpedal when playing in the secondary among others.
“We’re trying to just let the kids have fun and introduce the game of football to them in a fun way,” Michael said. “We want them to learn a little bit and really just have fun playing football out here with everyone else.”