The Edgewood Academy football team faces a tough test in its season opener.
The Wildcats open up the season at home on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. When they take the field, they’ll face the defending AISA AA state champions in Autauga Academy.
The Generals will look like a brand new team, however. Coach Bobby Carr left the program in the offseason, and Trey Dunbar has taken over as head coach. The Generals lost a lot of talent to graduation last year, and they lost even more to kids transferring out of the program after Carr left.
So while the talent is still there, there are plenty of unknowns about the Generals entering the opening matchup.
“I know they lost a couple of kids but they’ve picked up a couple of kids,” head coach Chad Michael said. “They picked up a really good defensive lineman and a really good receiver. They have some good kids returning. Noah Ray is their quarterback and he’s a really good athlete. They’re going to be in every game they play in because of him. They’re going to be really good.”
Ray did not play much quarterback last year as the Generals had Robert Rose leading the offense, but he still made plenty of plays for the offense.
As a receiver, he had seven catches for 117 yards and scored four times.
The Wildcats also have a playmaker leading the offense. Austin Champion returns for his senior year after starting all of last season and some of his sophomore season. Last season, he passed for over 2,200 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Champion isn’t the only returning starter for the Wildcats. They return six offensive starters and five defensive starters from last year’s team, and other plays who played a lot of meaningful snaps.
With 11 total starters returning, Michael is hoping his team can avoid the dreaded ‘first-game jitters’ and play a clean and solid game.
“We’re hoping that we’re prepared,” Michael said. “We hope we don’t see a lot of mistakes like you usually see in the first week. You want to cut down on mental mistakes. We have a good amount of kids returning, so hopefully we won’t see a lot of those mistakes and know what we’re doing.”
To find some success on offense, the Wildcats will need to find a new threat at wide receiver. Last year, Trevor Rodie served as that player for Edgewood as he pulled in 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The top returning receiver for Edgewood is Gabe LeMaster, and the senior had 16 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
He looks to be a big play threat this season and will try to take over a larger scoring role.
“Gabe is the type of kid that we have to get touches. We have to get him 10 to 15 touches either through the air, handoffs, or screens. We have to get him the ball. He’s our dynamic guy on our team and we have to figure out ways to get him the ball in different situations.”