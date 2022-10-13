Coming off a huge region win over Macon East, the Edgewood Academy football team now has an even bigger game in front of it.
Edgewood Academy hosts Hooper Academy this Friday night in an AISA AA Region 1 matchup. The Wildcats, which are 3-4 overall and 2-2 in region play, can clinch a first-round home playoff game with the win. Edgewood has not hosted a first-round playoff game since 2019 and have played all three playoff games (1-2) on the road since Chad Michael took over as head coach in 2020.
“This a huge game and a huge opportunity for us,” Michael said. “I’m not sure anyone but us would believe we’d be in this opportunity four weeks ago. To be in this situation, it’s a big opportunity for us and it’s something we’re excited about. We have to go out there and compete and hopefully come out with a victory.”
Hooper Academy enters the game with a 2-5 overall record and an 0-2 record in region play. The Colts lost their first three games of the season, including region games to Abbeville Christian and Macon East, but have since won two of their last four games.
Hooper has allowed the most points in the region, allowing nearly 39 points per game this year. The Colts have only played one game where they allowed less than 35 points, and they’ve given up 45 points or more twice this season.
But while the defense has given up a plethora of points, the offense has put up points in a hurry in a few games and they’re averaging 30 points per game.
They’ve had two of their top three scoring outputs in the last two weeks.
“When you watch them throughout the season, they’ve gotten better every week,” Michael said of Hooper. “They’ve played a really tough schedule. They have three really good backs. They have a really good offensive tackle and they run behind him a lot. On defense, they’re very aggressive and make you get the ball out of your hands quick. We have to be prepared for that.”
When Hooper’s offense is rolling, it’s really rolling. In their two wins this season, the Colts have put up 68 points and 72 points. The two games account for 140 of their 210 points scored this season.
All three of their top playmakers on offense each rushed for over 100 yards last week as they beat Sparta Academy, 72-50.
Edgewood’s defense has played well at times this year as they’ve allowed 200 total points in seven games, but the run defense has been especially spotty at times. In three of their four losses, Edgewood has given up over 300 yards of rushing to opposing teams. In the win against Macon East last week, Edgewood gave up 214 rushing yards.
Edgewood’s defense has its work cut out for it, and the Wildcats will have to keep the Colts rushing attack in check if they want to play a playoff game at home.
“I don’t care who you’re playing against, if you score that many points in a game you’re moving the football,” Michael said. “Those three backs can all break loose at any time. Any run can go for a touchdown. They have one guy who is really physical but he can also break it 80 yards at any time. They have a good combination of speed and power, and they’re all going to get their touches.”