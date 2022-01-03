Edgewood Academy girls basketball star Lindsey Brown hit a massive career milestone last week.
Brown, a sophomore point guard, joined the exclusive 1,000 point club at Edgewood Academy. In the game against Lakeside Academy on Thursday, Dec. 29, Brown hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter to tie the game 24-24 and put her at 1,000 points.
“It’s pretty special to see her do something like this,” Edgewood coach Jason Fisher said. “I actually taught her when she was in the fourth grade, so it’s even more special. I’ve known her for so long, she’s like one of my own kids. It’s just really neat to be a part of this journey for her.”
Brown has shown the ability to score at will early this season. Through 15 games of Edgewood’s campaign, Brown is the team’s leading scorer at 21.7 points per game. Nobody else on Edgewood’s team is averaging over 6.7 points.
Brown has especially seen her scoring take over in the month of December. After scoring a season-low 3 points in a loss to Lee-Scott on Nov. 29, Brown has taken over.
The Wildcats played 11 games since that loss, and Brown has scored at least 19 points in 10 of them. Her lowest scoring total since that game is 10 points, and she has reached the 20-point mark or higher in eight of the 11 games.
Brown has scored over 20 points in four consecutive games, and she scored a season-high 32 points in a win over Abbeville Christian Academy on Dec. 28.
“She really creates a lot of her own shots,” Fisher said of Brown’s season. “She’s just got to trust herself, and that’s one thing about being a sophomore. There’s still some self-doubt there, but all-in-all, she takes control and turns her defense into offensive points.”
As Brown continues her already illustrious career, she has started to set her sights on bigger goals. She told Fisher that she would like to become the AISA’s All-time leading scorer by the end of her career.
The All-time scoring record is unknown by Fisher and Brown right now, but they have reached out to try and find out what it is. In the meantime, both Brown and the Edgewood Academy team will try to win a state championship.
The Wildcats are sitting at 10-5 right now coming out of Christmas break. They are currently ranked as the No. 2 team in AISA-AA, and they’ve split the season series with No. 1 Lakeside.
Edgewood begins region play Thursday night at Autauga Academy.
“We’ve got a complete team,” Fisher said. “We have 12 girls who come in and do everything we ask of them. The pieces are there moving forward. There’s not a lot that we have to change. We just have to fix certain things. Nothing’s broken, there are just things that need to be tweaked. Our girls have bought into it.”